EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Viraj Ghelani shares how Instagram interaction with Hardik Pandya turned into friendship

Viraj Ghelani is a content creator who has become a popular personality in the social media space. Known for creating relatable comedy videos, Viraj Ghelani is everyone's favorite content creator. He has been around for a while, and anyone scrolling reels on Instagram is bound to come across a few reels by the talented comedian. In an exclusive conversation with The Pinkvilla Podcast, the content creator and social media influencer sat down for a candid conversation about his success, personal life, and motivating others.

Viraj Ghelani on his friendship with Hardik Pandya

Ghelani shares an extremely close bond with a celebrity with whom friendship happened by luck by chance. He is good friends with cricketer Hardik Pandya. Ask us how? Well, the content creator shared that he made his famous grandmother recreate a reel that Hardik Pandya created with his grandmother. Following this, the cricketer followed him on social media. And after a few meets and greets and bonding over Gujarati culture, Viraj found himself chilling at Pandya's house. Talking about their bond, he said, So, he made a video with his nani on Srivalli, and I was like, 'Iske naani kar sakte hai toh mere toh bohot chalti hai, ye toh karna chahiye.' (If his grandmother can do it, then my grandmother should do it) I did it and tagged him. He reposted and followed me. Phir humlog gaye the West Indies, pura Indian cricket team gaya tha, and humlog ko koi brand se leke gaya, waha pe humlog chill kiya, interaction hui, personal baatein thoda yaha waha ka huya. Wo 10 din pe humlog ka bohot achha bond ho gaya tha."

Watch the full interview with Viraj Ghelani here:

Viraj Ghelani's reaction on being invited to Hardik Pandya's wedding

Further, talking about his bond with the cricketer, Viraj shared that the two regularly hang out nowadays. Whenever Pandya is at home, he calls up the content creator to invite him over and they chill together. Ghelani also shares a close bond with Pandya's family. When the cricketer got married to Natasa Stankovic this year, he invited Viraj, who was surprised to be a part of the guest list. "I was like, mereko kyun bula raha hai itna bara shaadi mein? (Why was I being invited to such a big wedding?) Uske shaadi mein bas 120 log tha, usme mereko wo invite kiya. (His guest list had only 120 people, and he still invited me.)"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Viraj Ghelani has also ventured into acting with projects like Govinda Naam Mera, Little Things, and Adulting.

