Kalki 2898 AD: Producers share update on when filming for Prabhas starrer sequel begin; say 'We’re going on...'

The epic sci-fi Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead, has become the talk of the town since it was released in the theatres. Moviegoers have been impressed by the cinematic experience, and are waiting for the film’s sequel. Amidst speculations around Kalki 2898 AD Part 2, producers Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt confirmed that the sequel will commence in early 2025.

Yes, that is right! The film's producers shared an exciting update regarding Part 2 at the Moscow International Film Week. It is worth mentioning that Kalki 2898 AD is being screened at the international event. As per a report in News 18, the Dutt sisters said, “The filming will start in the next five or six months (January or February 2025). Once it starts, we’ll be able to talk more about it.”

Besides, Swapna Dutt added that this time there is more excitement than nervousness. "Whatever we did for part one, we were all just going by Nag Ashwin’s vision. It often happens that you don’t understand most of the things until you actually see the visuals. Now that we’ve seen everything that Nag has done and understood the way the audience has received it, we’re going on to part two with an altogether different energy," she stated.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by renowned filmmaker Nag Ashwin, features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. The epic sci-fi, released on June 27, 2024, is set in the future and originates from the myths of Hindu epics like Mahabharata and the prophecy of Lord Vishnu’s 10th avatar, Kalki. The story begins at the end of Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the beginning of the Kali Yuga in 3102 BC.

Upon its release as a pan-Indian film, Kalki 2898 AD broke many records at the box office and was an instant commercial hit. Apart from the leading cast, Nag Ashwin’s directorial features Disha Patani, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, and many more playing key roles.

Moreover, Kalki 2898 AD features cameo roles by Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Dulquer Salmaan. As confirmed by the makers, Kalki 2898 AD Part 2 will also come where the leading cast will reprise their roles. The blockbuster film was recently released on OTT platforms on August 22. Kalki 2898 AD is available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, along with English subtitles on Amazon, and Kalki 2898 AD Hindi is available on Netflix.

