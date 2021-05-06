HELP INDIA BREATHE - A FUNDRAISING CALL FOR OXYGEN CONCENTRATORS

Help raise funds to ensure the delivery of oxygen supply to those in dire need.

As India battles against the second wave of COVID-19, the rising cases that have crossed over an average of three hundred thousand with nearly three thousand deaths per day has led to a collapse of the present health infrastructure of the country.

In order to treat patients showing mild to moderate effects of COVID, oxygen concentrators (a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air) are one of the most vital tools that are urgently needed right now. The early administration of oxygen significantly improves the condition of the patient leading to faster recovery and thereby, reducing the need for hospitalization. Sadly, the availability of oxygen in the country is way lesser than the demand (which is ever-increasing).

To contribute their bit for this pandemic, a volunteer group of entrepreneurs, activists and working professionals hailing from leading institutions- ISB (Indian School of Business), NITK (National Institute of Technology, Surathkal) LSE-UK (London School of Economics), MICA (Mudra Institute of Communications) and LSR (Lady Shri Ram College) - have collaborated with Swasti (a non-profit health organisation that focuses on achieving public health for socially excluded and poor people) to procure, deliver and distribute oxygen concentrators in areas that need them the most. This group aims to distribute oxygen concentrators to verified nonprofits and government institutions that are working at the grass root level to help several people in need.

The price of a single oxygen concentrator costs between INR 65,000 - 70,000. And to meet their target of procuring 150 concentrators, the group is aiming to raise a fund of Rs.1 Crore. All the concentrators will then be deployed in the most densely populated areas where the medical infrastructure is already under stress. This is a 100% non-profit and charitable initiative and all the proceeds will be going exclusively for the equipment.

Note that all the donations made in INR are applicable for 80G Tax Benefits. To claim your 80G Tax benefit, drop an email with a screenshot of your donation. The campaign by Milaap is also FCRA compliant and global donations are also welcome.

Let’s donate our bit for the campaign to help our country breathe! Click here to contribute.

Credits :Pinkvilla

