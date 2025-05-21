Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar’s production house confirms suing Paresh Rawal for Rs 25 crore, issues legal statement

The ardent fans of the Hera Pheri franchise were shocked when Paresh Rawal announced his exit from the third instalment of the comic caper. It was later revealed that the producers sued the senior stars for Rs 25 crore, calling it an unprofessional attitude. Now, Akshay Kumar’s production house has released a statement confirming this news. They also spoke about taking ‘civil and criminal action’ if Rawal fails to comply with their demands within seven days.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Paresh Rawal has been sued for Rs 25 crore by the production house of Hera Pheri 3 for exiting the movie. Now, Akshay Kumar’s production house, Cape of Good Films LLP, released an official statement confirming the same. The production house stated that Rawal formalized his commitment to the film by accepting Rs 11 lakh as part of his remuneration.

Following this, he also shot over 3 minutes of footage of the teaser for the film and engaged in creative discussions and planning with co-stars, including Kumar and Suniel Shetty. “At no point during this period were any concerns raised by Mr. Rawal regarding creative issues,” The Times of India quoted the legal team handling this case.

The official statement by the production house also read, “It is only after these significant investments and scheduling commitments were made that Mr. Rawal abruptly attempted to exit the project, citing vague and belated creative differences.”

Hence, the producers think Paresh’s “justification is an afterthought, contrived to inflict maximum disruption on a beloved film franchise and undermine the goodwill it commands.”

Since his “sudden and unjustified withdrawal” has caused severe financial losses to the company and disrupted schedules, and jeopardized the momentum of the movie, the company demanded Rs 25 crore as damages.

In the statement, the team mentioned that if the OMG actor fails to fulfill their demand within seven days, the company will be constrained to pursue appropriate legal remedies, including civil and criminal action.

It was also stated that the production house has the right to seek injunctive relief and hold the senior actor “personally liable for any harm caused to co-actors, the director, and third parties involved in the project due to his abrupt and unilateral withdrawal.”

For the unknown, the most awaited film, Hera Pheri 3, will be directed by Priyadarshan. For more updates on this case, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

