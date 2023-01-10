Hrithik Roshan Birthday: Saba Azad posts love-filled PICS; Sussanne Khan shares montage of happy moments

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his birthday today. The actor turns 49 years old today, and his fans have flooded social media with endearing messages and heartfelt birthday wishes for the Fighter actor. Not just his fans, Hrithik’s family members and loved ones have also made his birthday extra-special by dedicating special posts on Instagram, wishing him a happy birthday. His girlfriend Saba Azad shared an adorable, goofy note on his birthday, and posted some unseen, love-soaked selfies with Hrithik. Meanwhile, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also penned a heartfelt birthday wish for Hrithik, and compiled some precious memories of the actor with her, and their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan. The montage also features Hrithik’s father Rakesh Roshan, Saba Azad and Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni. Saba Azad’s birthday post for her ‘favourite goof’ Hrithik Roshan

On Hrithik’s birthday, Saba Azad took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures. The first one is a monochrome picture of Hrithik Roshan lying on the floor, with his eyes closed. The following slide is a selfie of Saba and Hrithik together. Saba is all smiles in the picture, and is seen wearing a black top, while Hrithik poses next to her and is seen in a white tee. The next one is a candid picture of Hrithik with his pet dog, while the following slide is a boomerang video of Saba and Hrithik. Another adorable snap shows Saba and Hrithik walking arm-in-arm. Another picture seems to be from their vacay, and Saba and Hrithik are seen in winter outfits, posing for a love-filled selfie together. They make for a picture-perfect couple, and we can’t stop gushing over these cute pictures!

In her caption, Saba wrote all about Hrithik’s amazing qualities, and how he continues to surprise her in so many ways. “It’s Ro day!! Hey Ro!! As you glide through this circus we call life, forever wide eyed and curious, constantly evolving, heart strong, mind sharp as a tack, endlessly resilient student of life, annoyingly stubborn to do and be better every day, staying kind and full of grace even when the world may not return the favour, one thing comes to mind “exception to the rule”,” she wrote. She called him her ‘favourite goof’, and wished him a happy birthday. “You defy all stereotypes and confuse all assumptions, people rarely surprise but you, you continue to, everyday, in so many ways . The world is très bizarre Ro but you make it better by just being. So be - for ever and ever you talented beast , favourite goof and human bean and strangest of all fruits. Happy whirl around the sun you, thank you for being borned,” wrote Saba. Sussanne Khan commented on Saba’s Instagram post and wrote, “Super cute wishes happyyy day to u too,” while Richa Chadha wrote, “awww bless you guys.” Sussanne Khan’s post on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday Meanwhile, Hrithik’s former wife Sussanne Khan wished him a birthday, and penned a short yet sweet note. She wrote, “Happiest happy birthday Rye.. the best and the strongest part of your Life awaits you!! God bless you limitless Onwards and more Upwards from here #10thjan2023.”

Sussanne Khan also posted a montage of numerous pictures that featured Hrithik, Sussanne, their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Hrithik’s parents Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan, Sussanne’s boyfriend Arslan Goni, and others. The first picture shows Hrithik with his kids, followed by a picture of Hrithik, Sussanne, Hrehaan and Hridaan from a vacation together. Sussanne and her boyfriend Arslan both share a good equation with Hrithik and Saba, and one of the pictures in the montage also shows the four of them posing together. Another picture shows Sussanne, Arslan, Hrithik and others chilling by the beach. Sussanne also added a group picture that features herself, Arslan, Hrithik and Zayed Khan. The pictures are just too adorable. Arslan Goni also wished Hrithik Roshan. He dropped a comment on Sussanne’s post, and it read, “Happy happy birthday… wish you great year @hrithikroshan.” Sussanne’s sister Farah Khan Ali penned an endearing comment that read, “Happy happy birthday Duggu: have an amazing year @hrithikroshan.” Rakesh Roshan and Pashmina Roshan pen a sweet note on Hrithik Roshan’s birthday Rakesh Roshan shared a picture with his son Hrithik, in which they are both seen wearing matching outfits. He wrote, “Duggu Happy Birthday my coolest Sun keep spreading your warmth & shine always. Blessings & Love.”

Meanwhile, Hrithik’s cousin Pashmina Roshan posted a recent picture of herself with Hrithik from their Europe vacay, and they are both seen posing amidst the snow. She also posted a major throwback picture from back when she was a kid, and Hrithik is seen talking to her. “Happy birthday duggu bhaiya! From making sure all the movie night picks are chosen fairly, to talking me thru bad days. From empowering the good to always giving your honest feedback at where I can do better. All your actions are driven with so much love and care. I hope you know how special your soul is, and how much I love you!” wrote Pashmina.

Here’s wishing Hrithik Roshan a very happy birthday!

