“I wish to act like Madhubala & Meena Kumariji,” former Miss India International, now actress Ayeesha S Aiman

Former Miss India International and aspiring actress Ayeesha S Aiman, 26 years old young Aeronautical engineer hailing from Patna, is making waves in the industry toward breaking into the competitive Bollywood without any Godfather in the industry. Apart from working with the superstars of the industry Like Shahrukh Khan, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni and being the leading brand face of Many big brands' advertisement, the Aeronautical engineer turned actress and a former Miss India International have represented the country proudly at the prestigious Miss International now made her way to Bollywood. In her journey to stardom, Beauty Queen Ayeesha S Aiman made her big acting debut with the critically acclaimed film India Lockdown where she played the character of a sex worker in the film. She has been making waves in the industry with her strong performance in recently released films and has been appreciated by her peers of the industry.

Ayeesha follows in the footsteps of Meena Kumari and Madhubala, two eminent Bollywood actresses who left a legacy behind “I wish to act like Madhubala and Meena Kumari ji, "I am a big fan of Madhubala ji in films like 'Mughal-e-Azam', 'Kala Pani' and 'Mahal'. I have seen the Meena Kumari ji in 'Pakeezah', 'Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam'. Watching them, I get fascinated and mesmerised. They both were iconic heroines of their time and their beauty left audiences mesmerised. "I so wish to recreate the magic of these legends on-screen. Every time I watch these films, I get motivated and tell myself, I want to perform like them. " said the 26-year-old. Aiman Says “the idea that makes performers noteworthy is often influenced by other fortes too. Yes, talent is required, but it's also crucial to be proactive, professional, able to network, and have a good outlook. It is important to take note of and consider your surroundings. Ayeesha believes in achieving triumph in a simple yet proficient manner.