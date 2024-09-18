IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack actress Patralekhaa recalls first meeting with Vijay Varma; calls him 'bohot acha ladka'

Actors Vijay Varma and Patralekhaa are currently celebrating the success of their recently released series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack. Patralekhaa recently shared insights about her relationship with co-star Vijay, recalling their first meeting. She said, “Vijay bohot acha ladka hai," and highlighted that working with him consistently provides opportunities to learn and grow.

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Patralekhaa talked about her first meeting with Vijay Varma. She explained that she had known Vijay for quite some time, having first met him during an audition where he was casting for a film. She found working with him enjoyable and later reconnected with him during a shoot for a series called Cheers, available on YouTube. This shoot took place in Goa, and it was there that their friendship solidified.

She added, "Hum Goa mein the aur tab friendship ka bond humare beech mei hua. Vijay bohot acha ladka hai. He is a very good artist." Patralekhaa shared that collaborating with him always yields valuable experiences and that she holds a great deal of respect for his artistic abilities.

Director Anubhav Sinha’s series IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack has received both acclaim and criticism. The show, released on August 29, faced backlash for allegedly 'whitewashing' the hijacking's context. In response to concerns about inaccuracies, Netflix has agreed to revise the series' disclaimer to include the actual names of the hijackers. However, a statement from the Home Ministry dated January 6, 2000, confirms that the code names used in the series align with those employed by the Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terrorists.

The series, inspired by the 2000 book Flight Into Fear: The Captain's Story by Captain Devi Sharan and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury, recounts the events of December 24, 1999, when five terrorists hijacked the Indian Airlines IC-814 aircraft just 40 minutes after it departed from Kathmandu for Delhi.

The hijacking, which lasted eight days, involved holding 154 passengers and crew hostage and eventually led the Indian government to concede to the terrorists' demands. The six-episode drama features a notable cast, including Vijay Varma, Patralekhaa, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Pankaj Kapur, Naseeruddin Shah, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajiv Thakur, Dia Mirza, and Amrita Puri.

