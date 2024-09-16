Rajkummar Rao’s wife Patralekhaa reveals laughing her ‘heart out’ after watching Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video ft. Triptii Dimri: ‘Hope this one…’

After having an illustrious Independence Day release with Stree 2, Rajkummar Rao is set to return with Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video co-starring Triptii Dimri. While fans have already been enjoying the film’s trailer, being a doting wife, Patralekhaa also admitted to laughing her 'heart out' as she sent her best wishes to the team.

Patralekhaa took to her Instagram handle and dropped the trailer of the rib-tickling Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video led by Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Extending effusive praise on the upcoming film, she sent her best wishes expressing, "Congratulations @writerraj @rajkummar_rao @tripti_dimri ..Hope this one smashes the box office!!!Loved & laughed our hearts out(accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Break a leg team (accompanied by dance emoji) "

Take a look

The post shared by Patralekhaa attracted reactions from the fans as well. Several internet users expressed their expectations associated with the film. A user wrote, "Can’t wait for this to release…it’s going to be a smashing hit" another fan remarked, "Looks interesting" while a third fan commented, "It will smash the box office@rajkummar_rao seems like it will break the record of stree2."

The trailer of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala was released by the makers on September 12. Set in the 90s period, the quirky tale gave a peek into the life of a couple played by Triptii and Rajkummar. The couple decides to record the video of their first night that they lose, embarking on a journey of comedy of errors.

Advertisement

Apart from the leads, the movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Mast Ali, Archana Puran Singh, and Mukesh Tiwari in key roles. Additionally, the trailer also offers a glimpse of Shehnaaz Gill in a special dance sequence.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala has been directed and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Backed by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, Wakaoo Films, and Kathavachak Films, the film is scheduled to release on October 11; locking horns with Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina starrer Jigra.

Meanwhile, Patralekhaa was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s directorial IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack; led by Vijay Varma. The web show was released on Netflix and starred Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajiv Thakur, and more in the key roles.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday calls herself ‘mysterious’ as she reacts to her relationship status amid rumored romance with Walker Blanco; ‘If I love someone...'