INSIDE PICS: Vijay Mallya’s son Sidharth Mallya marries Jasmine in Hindu wedding; couple looks stunning in sherwani and lehenga

Vijay Mallya's son, Sidharth Mallya, married his longtime girlfriend Jasmine at a Hertfordshire estate in the UK on June 23, 2024. Several photos from their Christian wedding went viral on social media.

Now, the groom has re-shared some exclusive photos from their Hindu wedding on his social media, and we are swooning over them! Both bride and groom look stunning in traditional attire while performing pheras during their big fat Indian wedding.

Sidharth Mallya and Jasmine's ethnic look from their wedding function goes viral

Reportedly, the couple had a Christian wedding followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. For the latter, the duo donned traditional fits and embraced the culture.

Sidharth dressed in a blue shimmery kurta-pajama ensemble, looking stylish with matching churidar pajamas. The sherwani boasted a Chinese collar, a front zip closure, and intricate gold sequin designs that enhanced its festive appeal. Sidharth styled his hair with a side part and maintained a fresh look to complement his outfit.

Jasmine, the bride, exuded elegance and beauty in a sleeveless deep rose velvet blouse paired with a floral lehenga choli.

The lehenga was adorned with intricate gold foil detailing, while the matching blush dupatta featured scattered golden sequin booti motifs and a border of gota-patti and zardozi, draped gracefully around her waistline and shoulders.

The groom took to Instagram stories and re-shared pictures from their big-fat Indian wedding. In the photos, they can be seen taking pheras and performing puja as per Hindu ritual.

Sidharth Mallya and Jasmine are officially man and wife

On June 23, Sid shared the first pictures from his wedding with Jasmine and officially announced their union. While Mr Sidhartha wore an emerald green velvet tuxedo, Ms Jasmine can be seen dressed in an all-white gown. The duo looked happy as they posed for the pictures from their blissful wedding.

The caption read, "MR & Mrs Muppet #justmarried #wedding".

Katrina Kaif's sister, Isabelle Kaif, responded to the wedding pictures and congratulated the couple on their marriage. Sophie Choudry shared heart emojis, and Evelyn Sharma also extended her heartfelt congratulations to the newlyweds.

Inside Sid Mallya's Halloween-inspired proposal to GF Jasmine

Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine, who have been in a relationship for more than a year, got engaged in November last year. Jasmine announced their engagement on social media with a couple of pictures.

The first image shows Sidhartha Mallya and Jasmine in Halloween costumes, while the second slide features Jasmine displaying her engagement ring. The caption on the post reads, "Well I guess you’re stuck with me now foreverrrr. I love u my juppet @jassofiaa (thank u for saying yes to this pumpkin) #engaged #love #halloween.

Siddharth Mallya, born in Los Angeles, California, was raised in London and the UAE. He attended Wellington College and Queen Mary University of London before continuing his studies at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama.

Initially starting his career in modeling and acting, Siddharth later ventured into business, inspired by his father Vijay Mallya, the former chairman of UB Group.

