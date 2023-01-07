Irrfan Khan Birth Anniversary: Babil’s emotional note remembering his father: Questions keep me up at night

Irrfan Khan, one of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, passed away in April 2020, after battling neuroendocrine cancer for two years. His death was a huge loss to his family, friends, fans, and the entire film industry. The late actor’s birth anniversary is on January 7, and he would have been 56 today. On Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary, social media has been flooded with posts of fans remembering the late actor. His son Babil, who recently made his Bollywood debut with the film Qala, remembered his late father, and shared an emotional post on Instagram. Babil remembers his dad Irrfan Khan on his birth anniversary

Babil often shares the most endearing pictures and emotional posts on Instagram remembering his late father Irrfan Khan. On Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary, Babil took to his Instagram to share his feelings, and posted some precious throwback pictures with Irrfan Khan. The first monochromatic picture is from back when Babil was a toddler. It shows his mother Sutapa Sikdar holding him, while Irrfan Khan can be seen holding a camera, and clicking a picture. The next picture is also too cute, and it shows Babil sleeping on the floor next to his father. In the third throwback picture, Irrfan Khan can be seen lovingly holding baby Babil in his arms. While the last one shows him playing with Babil. In his emotional note, Babil wrote that he never got a chance to ask some questions to Irrfan Khan. “Questions keep me up at night. Those that I never asked then, those that I can never ask now. My inquiries are left for me to quench on my own, that’s okay, I will figure it out. I miss your laughter though, I don’t think there is an answer for that. Remembering a day when you arrived here.” Check out the post below.

Dia Mirza, Tisca Chopra, Gourav Adarsh, Sanjana Sanghi and many others commented on the post, and dropped heart emojis. Babil’s first post of 2023 A few days ago, Babil shared an adorable throwback picture of his parents Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, along with his younger brother Ayaan. In the post made 3 days before Irrfan Khan’s birth anniversary, Babil wrote, “2023: Happy new year to aap sabh (to you all). It's baba's birthday in 3 days. Let us refine ourselves. Let us stop, reflect and recognise ourselves. Let us understand the voids that built these walls between you and I, allow me to love you and let us unify ourselves. Let us come together this year. Let's be one big family."

Babil’s debut film Qala Babil made his screen debut with writer-filmmaker Anvitaa Dutt’s Qala which also stars Triptii Dimri. During the trailer launch of the film, Babil was asked which qualities of his late father Irrfan Khan would he like to imbibe at the beginning of his career. He said, “Mere father ki jo khoobiyan thi woh leke chale gaye, ab mein apni khoobiyan explore karunga (My father took his qualities with him, now I’ll explore mine).”

About Irrfan Khan Irrfan Khan, made his film debut with a small part in the 1988 film Salaam Bombay. In his career of over 3 decades, he earned numerous awards and accolades including the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian honour from the Government of India. Some of his most notable performances include The Lunchbox, Paan Singh Tomar, Talvar, Qissa, Maqbool, Piku, Life In A Metro, among many others. Apart from Bollywood films, he had also been a part of numerous international projects such as The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, Life Of Pi, Inferno, Jurassic World, etc.

In March 2018, Irrfan Khan had been diagnosed with a rare disease called neuroendocrine rumour. Back then, he had shared on Twitter, “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research :-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.” The actor flew to London for his treatment. He also shot for his movie Angrezi Medium in 2019. In Feb 2020, at the time of the trailer release of Angrezi Medium, Irrfan had shared a recorded message in which he said, “Hello, brothers and sisters. I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.”

