Ishaan Khatter spills the tea on his toughest challenge of moving from The Royals to Homebound shoot: ‘It was quite…’

Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter recently made waves after his series The Royals hit OTT streaming giant Netflix. His acting in the film was highly praised by audiences and critics. He played the role of a cool Maharaja and won the hearts. He is now making headlines as his film Homebound premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and received a 9-minute standing ovation. Now, he opened up on his transition from The Royals to Homebound and revealed the toughest challenge.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Ishaan Khatter opened up about the toughest hurdle while slipping into his Homebound role. He explained that bridging the gap between his own reality and that of his character, two vastly different worlds despite sharing the same soil, was the most demanding part. He added that he completed The Royals shoot and soon began shooting for Homebound and the contrast was intense.

He added, “The toughest thing, to be very frank, was the prep period, getting as close to the character as you can, internalizing it, owning it, doing the work so that on set, you’re not trying in character trouble.”

Ishaan also opened up about the intense physical change his character in Homebound demanded. The director insisted that he lose weight to bring authenticity to the role. Meanwhile, Ishaan was healing from an injury, adding extra difficulty to an already tough shoot.

The actor spent around two months shooting in Madhya Pradesh, testing his endurance, but he shared that the premiere of Homebound at the Cannes Film Festival made everything worth it.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter recently made his OTT debut with The Royals alongside Bhumi Pednekar. The series also starred Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Chunky Panday, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, and more.

He recently walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 for his film Homebound with co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at the event.

Homebound is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

