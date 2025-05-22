‘He’s a chameleon’: Karan Johar on Ishaan Khatter’s transformation from thirst trap in The Royals to raw emotion in Homebound

The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, has been making waves ever since its release. Fans loved Ishaan in the series playing the role of a cool maharaja from Morpur and winning the hearts of the audiences. He will next be seen in Homebound, which recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 and received a standing ovation. Now, Karan Johar opened up on Ishaan being a ‘chameleon,’ highlighting his shift from ‘thirst trap’ in The Royals to raw emotion in Homebound.

In an interview with Variety, Karan Johar is all praise for his Homebound actor Ishaan Khatter. He shared, “He’s a chameleon. You can put him in The Royals, and he’ll deliver that kind of s*xy boy look, which is like a thirst trap and everyone’s national crush these days.”

Further talking about his shift in character in Homebound, the filmmaker added, “You put him in Homebound, and he’ll rip your gut out emotionally.”

Meanwhile, Homebound recently premiered at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 21 and received a 9-minute standing ovation after the screening. It premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at the event, competing with Eleanor the Great, My Father’s Shadow, Pillion, and Urchin, among others.

A day ahead of the screening, the Homebound team, including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Neeraj Ghaywan, and Karan Johar, walked the red carpet in style. Their looks soon went viral for all the positive reasons.

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter took to Instagram and opened up about teaming up with Karan Johar and Dharma Productions again after seven years for Homebound.

In the caption, he added, “We’re ‘HOMEBOUND’ to Cannes, babyyyyyyy. A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of. Pure intention, grit, compassion and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far.”

Meanwhile, The Royals stars Ishaan in the role of Aviraaj Singh, a prince. He becomes the Maharaja of Morpur after his father passes away. The film shows his rollercoaster ride of saving his palace from going under debt and his love life with Bhumi Pednekar.

