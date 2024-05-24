Ishq Vishk Rebound: Hrithik Roshan’s GF Saba Azad showers love on 'beauty' Pashmina Roshan’s song Soni Soni

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin Pashmina Roshan is set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming movie Ishq Vishk Rebound. The young actress has been receiving constant support from her family members, including Hrithik’s girlfriend, Saba Azad, for all the content related to her film.

Recently, Saba showered love on Pashmina as her song, Soni Soni, was released.

Saba Azad roots for Pashmina Roshan on the release of her film Ishq Vishk Rebound’s song Soni Soni

Today, May 24, after the release of the peppy romantic number Soni Soni from the movie Ishq Vishk Rebound, Saba Azad took to her Instagram to showcase her appreciation. She shared the song on her Stories, and complimenting Pashmina Roshan, wrote, “@pashminaroshan you beauty you!! Smashing it!!”

Have a look at Saba’s story here!

For the uninitiated, Saba shares a great bond with Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina. The duo often expresses their affection for each other on social media and roots for each other's work.

The song Soni Soni is composed by Rochak Kohli. The romantic dance number is sung by Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi, and Rochak Kohli, with lyrics penned by Gurpreet Saini. Rohit Saraf and Pashmina Roshan were seen flaunting their sizzling chemistry in the music video of the track as they grooved to the beats. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

About Pashmina Roshan starrer film Ishq Vishk Rebound

Pashmina Roshan is set to share the screen with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal in Ishq Vishk Rebound. Earlier, the official teaser for the movie was released, which offered a glimpse into the emotional journey of the rom-com.

Pashmina also features in the title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, the first song of the music album. She donned a glamorous golden outfit in the song as she danced flawlessly in a club alongside Rohit and Jibraan.

The supporting cast of the film stars Sheeba Chadda, Kusha Kapila, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Anita Kulkarni, Akarsh Khurana, Shilpa Vishal Shetty, and Shataf Figar. Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari. Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, it will arrive in cinemas on June 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan calls Pashmina Roshan, Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan’s Ishq Vishk Rebound title track ‘Superhit'