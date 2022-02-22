It is time for Entertainment O’clock with two new series streaming now on Colors!

For those of us who stay with family, the best part of the day is getting together at the common room, either to dine together or just pass the time in some fun way! From chatting with our parents at the end of the day to having dinner with loved ones while watching something on the television, family time is all about a feel-good factor in the entire day. And as soon as we are done with the day’s work, we cannot wait to unwind ourselves with our family so that we go to bed with a little less burden in our head.

In Indian families, dinner time is usually the ideal hour to catch up on each other and spend the time without worrying about what lies ahead. This time slot is also perfect for some entertainment and fun. And what better way to keep ourselves entertained than watching a light-hearted soap opera at home. But with all the channels streaming either news or reality dramas, it has become quite difficult to find a heartwarming show worthy of our free time. Thankfully, Colors has come up with an amazing solution- two all-new series during the 10-11 pm slot, streaming now! We have gathered all the information you need to know about these shows. Read on to find out.

Parineetii

Parineetii is a story of two friends, Neetii and Parineet, who have grown up together, in a small town in Punjab. Depicting a sharp contrast of two different characters, the show Parineetii is packed with laughter, emotions, friendship, and lots more! While Parineet is rooted and very content with her life in Punjab, Neetii is an ambitious girl who aspires to move out of Punjab and explore the whole wide world! Both the girls look for a suitable groom to spend their life with. While Parineet is dependent on her family to find a good match for her, Neetii’s parents have already found a guy for her. But Neetii rejects the guy, Rajeev, as she wants to marry an ambitious guy.

In a twist and turn of events, the story moves forward only to reach a surprising juncture where two friends who have grown up together are very thick, end up marrying the same man in the end. What is in store for them now remains a secret we cannot wait to find out!

Parineetii streams on Colors on Mon- Fri at 10 pm.

Fanaa

Fanaa is a unique love story that revolves around Paakhi, the protagonist and the Universe’s favorite child hailing from Kanpur, and her best friend Agastya, a dashing billionaire business tycoon. A story about friendship, Fanaa shows how luck rules our life and prepares us for things we never wondered would happen to us. Things between Paaki and Agastya take a different turn when Paakhi reveals that she is in love with Ishaan, a young doctor with whom she experiences love at first sight. When Agastya proposes to her, she leaves him heartbroken by revealing her feelings for Ishaan.

The story is also full of interesting twists and turns that will keep you hooked to it. Will Paakhi ever figure out the truth? And will Ishaan and Paakhi be together? Tune in to Colors to find out all about this mushy dramatic series.

Watch Fanaa from Mon- Fri at 10:30 pm only on Colors.

With these two gripping dramatic tales streaming now on Colors, our 10-11 pm seems perfectly sorted! What about you?