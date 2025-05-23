Cannes 2025: What was Janhvi Kapoor’s reaction when she learned about Homebound’s selection? Don’t miss this funny story

Janhvi Kapoor is currently making headlines for her back-to-back stunning appearances at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. Her film Homebound premiered at the prestigious event and also received a standing ovation. The actress recently shared how she reacted when she first learned about the movie’s official selection. It is an extremely funny story you won’t want to miss.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Janhvi Kapoor was asked to describe the moment when she first heard that her movie Homebound was going to the Cannes Film Festival. The actress said that it still hadn’t sunk in fully and she was processing it.

Kapoor shared that she was just grateful to be a part of the movie and wasn’t thinking about whether it would be selected or not. Janhvi recalled telling her director Neeraj Ghaywan that she was quite happy she did the film.

Then, Janhvi revealed that it was quite late in the night and she was at a get-together when she got a call from Neeraj. She stated, “And he is like, ‘I just got the email; we got accepted into this category!’” The Dhadak actress mentioned that she couldn’t even pronounce the category’s name.

Remembering her reaction, Janhvi shared, “Anyway, I jumped on someone as soon as I found out and screamed and heaved.” She added that Neeraj told her to control herself, as she couldn’t say anything about it, and that he would be sending her the do’s and don’t’s. “It got very technical very quickly,” she said.

Advertisement

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa also headline Homebound. The film premiered in the Un Certain Regard category at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. According to the festival’s official website, the synopsis of the movie stated, “Two childhood friends from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.”

Homebound is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. It is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan’s birthday filled with BFF love: Ananya Panday calling her a sweet nickname, Shanaya Kapoor’s wishes for ‘sister’ are goals