Javed Akhtar calls netizen 'cockroach' for accusing him of 'fat shaming' Rohit Sharma: 'Tum itnay ghatia aur ganday aadmi...'

India stormed into the Champions Trophy 2025 final with a thrilling semi-final win over Australia, with Virat Kohli leading the charge at the Dubai International Stadium. Following the victory, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar lauded Kohli’s performance. However, a netizen falsely accused him of fat-shaming Rohit Sharma, prompting Akhtar to shut down the claim with a scathing response, calling the troller a 'cockroach'.

Javed Akhtar was among the many Bollywood stars who celebrated India’s historic win. On Wednesday, he took to his official X account to praise Virat Kohli, calling him the 'strongest pillar' of Indian cricket. However, he didn’t mention any other players in his post.

This led to a netizen accusing him of 'fat shaming' Rohit Sharma, sarcastically asking, "If Virat is strongest pillar then who is Rohit Sharma? Heaviest pillar? Shame on you Javed saab for fat shaming Indian captain."

Advertisement

Javed wasted no time in shutting down the claim. Refusing to let the troll spread falsehoods, he fired back with a scathing response and wrote, "Shut up you cockroach. I have great respect for Rohit sharma and all the great India cricketers of Test history . What kind of a neech And pathatic lair you are that you are claiming that I have ever said a word against dignity of a great player like Rohit . Kabhi socho tum itnay ghatia aur ganday aadmi kyon ho."

This incident follows the controversy stirred by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, whose critical comments and alleged fat-shaming of Rohit Sharma ignited a major backlash.

Advertisement

Amid the heated exchange, another user questioned Akhtar’s patriotism, challenging him to prove his nationalism once again. Unfazed, the veteran lyricist firmly shut down the remark, stating that his love for cricket would not be diminished by such trivial provocations.

He emphasized that no one could stop him from celebrating India's victories or applauding stellar performances by its players. Taking a sharper dig, he dismissed the need to prove his nationalism to individuals who, according to him, neither understood its true essence nor had any real connection to it.

Just last week, Javed Akhtar's celebratory tweet also drew the attention of trolls, but he wasted no time in shutting them down with his signature sharp and witty responses.

The ICC Champions Trophy semi-final took place in Dubai on Tuesday, where India clinched a thrilling four-wicket win, earning a spot in the tournament’s final. Their next challenge will be against the victor of the second semi-final clash between South Africa and New Zealand.

Advertisement