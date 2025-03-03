Anushka Sharma shares sweet moment with Rohit Sharma-Ritika Sajdeh’s son Ahaan during India vs NZ Champions Trophy match: WATCH

Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at the India vs New Zealand match during the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The actress was there to support team India and her husband, Virat Kohli. In a heartwarming video, Anushka was seen sharing a sweet moment with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh’s son Ahaan.

On March 2, 2025, Anushka Sharma was present at the Dubai International Stadium, where India clashed with New Zealand in the last match of the group stage. In a video that has been shared on several fan pages, Anushka was seen standing with Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The latter was carrying her baby boy Ahaan in her arms.

Dressed in a striped blue shirt, Anushka playfully interacted with the little one and smiled at him. Virat Kohli’s brother, Vikas Kohli, was also seen with them.

Netizens gushed over the moment between Anushka Sharma and baby boy Ahaan. One person said, “This is so wholesome,” while another wrote, “so cute.” A comment read, “cutest video in the internet today fr.” Many others left red heart emojis.

Earlier, Anushka’s reaction to her husband Virat Kohli’s wicket also went viral on the internet. The cricketer was dismissed for just 11 runs in 14 balls, with Glenn Phillips taking a stunning catch. Anushka was seen with her hand on her head and a surprised expression on her face.

In the end, India managed to beat New Zealand. They are set to face Australia in the semi-final of the Champions Trophy on March 4. Earlier, during the match against Pakistan, Virat made a fabulous century. Anushka acknowledged his effort with a special post on her Instagram Stories. She captioned Virat’s picture with a red heart and folded hands emojis.

Back in 2024, Indian cricket Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma welcomed his second child, Ahaan, with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. The couple shared the happy announcement on their Instagram on November 16. Anushka Sharma took to the comments section under the post and conveyed her heartfelt wishes with red heart emojis.