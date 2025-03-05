Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s PDA post India’s win against Australia in Champions Trophy 2025 melts fans’ hearts: WATCH

It was indeed a celebratory evening for all Indian cricket enthusiasts on Tuesday, March 4, 2025! After a nail-biting match against Australia, the Indian cricket team registered a victory to enter the Champions Trophy 2025 Final. The entire country and audience at the stadium were celebrating the win. And amidst this, the beloved couple of Bollywood and cricket, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s adorable PDA after the match stole the limelight, leaving fans' hearts melting.

A number of videos and pictures have been going viral on the internet that captured Virat Kohli’s PDA with his wife Anushka Sharma. One of the videos also showed the elated cricketer celebrating on the grounds, while he also involved his wife in the special moment. At the end of the match, the Indian players were all smiles, exchanging hugs and striking high-fives to celebrate the massive victory.

Meanwhile, Kohli was seen looking towards his actress-wife in the stands, who, in return, cheered for him. The cricketer had a big smile on his face while he punched the air to express his happiness about the moment. In response to this, Anushka was also equally happy in her husband’s joyous time, who beamed a bright smile and waved at him cheerfully.

Viral video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s reaction

Soon after the video went viral, fans couldn’t stop gushing over their adorable chemistry. A fan stated, "Bro is setting the template of "Mard in love," and several fans called them "pookies." In addition to this, a third fan called the actress "Ladyluck of Virat."

A fan remarked, "From professional to personal life, this man is setting a standard," and another pointed out, "Broo still finds a way to impress her" while another fan gushed, "Freeze a moment." Meanwhile, another fan stated, "Inke love ke standards hi alag hai," while some called it cute and a gesture of "men in love." Furthermore, a fan stated, "Bro is way much obsessed with his WIFE."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been happily married for over 8 years now. They got married on December 11, 2017, and have two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

For the untold, the Indian cricket team will be having a final ICC tournament on March 9 at the Dubai International Stadium.