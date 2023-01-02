Jawan Director Atlee & wife expecting first child in Feb; List of celebs who will embrace parenthood in 2023

Popular filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan are expecting their first child. The couple, in December last year, broke the news on their respective Instagram handles. In the post shared by the adorable couple, Atlee attached a bunch of mushy pictures with his wife that surely won the hearts of the netizens. The couple captioned their post: "Happy to announce that we are pregnant. Need all your blessing and love. With love Atlee and Priya." This development was liked by over five lakh Instagram users. Several celebrities took to the comments section to shower their love and blessings to the cute couple.

Atlee’s Twitter Post In a recent development, Atlee informed his fans and well-wishers that he is expecting his first child with his wife Priya in February this year. Taking to Twitter, he wished his fans a very Happy New Year as he looks forward to his little child and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. “Happy New Year 2023 everyone! God Willing, we will be blessed with two releases this year. Expecting Release one in February. Release two on June 2 - #Jawan,” tweeted Atlee with a bunch of hearts and kisses.

List of other celebrities who will embrace parenthood in 2023 Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Popular South actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are expecting their first child in 2023. In December last year, Ram Charan’s father and megastar Chiranjeevi broke the news on his social media handles. On December 15 last year, a special ceremony was held at their home for Upasana with the women in the family. Sharing pictures of the special ceremony, Upasana wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama.” Last year, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary together. Ram Charan, for those unaware, is one of the most popular Telugu actors in the film industry. In March last year, he was seen in the popular film RRR wherein he essayed the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju in S. S. Rajamouli's directorial. This film was declared a blockbuster at the box office. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in December last year, announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming Oscars. RRR, in a historic achievement, has managed to advance in one category, Music (Original Song), for the song “Naatu Naatu”.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Popular TV actress Gauahar Khan, who tied the knot with Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020, is pregnant. The adorable couple is expecting their first child this year. In December last year, the couple took to Instagram to break the good news. The Instagram post read, “Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem . Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! @pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too.” In this post, the couple attached a cute animated video wherein the animated avatars of the couple can be seen sitting on a bike and looking hopeful to welcome their child in 2023. Gauahar Khan, for the unaware, participated in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 7 and emerged as the winner. She has also featured in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Neha Marda and Aayushman Agrawal Popular Television actor Neha Marda, who rose to fame after her stint in Balika Vadhu, is expecting her first child with husband Aayushman Agrawal soon. Taking to Instagram in November last year, Neha dropped a picture of herself standing tall alongside her husband Aayushmann and captioned, “Shri Shivaya Namastubhyam. Finally, God has arrived in me. Baby Coming soon 2023.” Soon after this development, Neha‘s fans and friends congratulated her on the good news. TV actor Shrenu Parikh wrote, “Soooo happy for u guys,” with a bunch of heart-eyed emojis while Chandni Bhagwanani posted, “Yayyyyy.” Other TV actors like Anita Hassanandani, Smita Bansal, Maera Mishra, and Vikaas Kalantari, among others, also congratulated the couple.