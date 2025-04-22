Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins: Cast, plot, runtime; everything you need to know about upcoming OTT thriller

The release of Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is just around the corner. The trailer and the songs of the Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat-led film have created a lot of excitement among the audience. Ahead of the heist thriller's OTT release, let's take a look at the cast, plot, runtime, and all other important details that you should know about the movie before watching it.

Advertisement

In Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins, Saif Ali Khan will be seen as a thief while Jaideep Ahlawat plays a crime lord. Nikita Dutta and Kunal Kapoor also feature in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. It is produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under Marflix Pictures in their OTT debut.

Jewel Thief - The Heist Begins is an action-packed movie with lots of thrill, suspense, and twists. It has been shot across stunning foreign locations.

The 2-minute, 13-second trailer offered a peek into the gripping story. Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat’s characters are shown teaming up to steal the Red Sun, Africa’s most precious diamond. Nikita Dutta portrays Jaideep’s wife but her backstory is a mystery. Kunal Kapoor is the cop who wants to catch Saif’s character.

Watch the official trailer here!

The official synopsis on the streaming platform of the film stated, “In this high-octane battle of wits and wills, ingenious con artist Rehan devises a diamond heist while trying to outsmart Rajan, his sadistic adversary.”

Advertisement

Jewel Thief has a runtime of 116 minutes, which means 1 hour and 56 minutes.

A few exciting songs have been released from the soundtrack. Jaadu is a peppy dance track featuring Saif Ali Khan, Nikita Dutta, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor. Ilzaam is a romantic number showcasing Saif and Nikita’s chemistry. Other songs in the album include Lootera and the title track.

Jewel Thief is scheduled to premiere on Netflix this Friday, April 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Raid 2 song Money Money OUT: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez set party vibe; Ajay Devgn adds swag