Bollywood Newswrap, September 17: Salman Khan to make cameo in Aryan Khan’s Stardom; Priyanka Chopra gets kiss from birthday boy Nick Jonas and more

Among several other things from Bollywood that made headlines today (September 17), Pinkvilla’s multiple exclusive newsbreaks stole the show. Be it the news of Salman Khan's possible cameo in Aryan Khan's Stardom or Priyanka Chopra getting kisses from hubby Nick Jonas on his birthday, here’s a quick run-through on what all big happened today in just a few minutes read.

Check out the top 5 biggest news of September 17, 2024, here:-

1. Salman Khan to make a cameo in Aryan’s debut series Stardom? Here’s what we know

A source close to News18 Showsha shared that Aryan Khan has brought Salman Khan on board for one of the episodes of his series Stardom. Salman has already completed filming his portion. Although it is unlikely that both Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will appear together in the show, fans of both actors can look forward to their favorite stars being involved in Aryan's debut project.

2. Priyanka Chopra getting kiss from birthday boy Nick Jonas during his concert

In one fan-recorded video, Nick was seen reaching out to Priyanka, who stood near the stage during his performance, and the couple shared a kiss. In another clip, Priyanka could be seen singing and dancing along to Nick's song Jealous.

3. Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer untitled film on ‘love, likes’ officially announced

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are set to star in an upcoming romantic comedy. The makers have officially announced that the film will hit theaters on February 7, 2025. The announcement post included an animated depiction of the main characters, with the female lead shown taking a selfie on her phone. The film's title has yet to be revealed.

4. Diljit Dosanjh’s fan sends legal notice to singer alleging he manipulated ticket prices for Dil-Luminati Tour 2024

Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 has sparked a frenzy on social media. While many online users are debating the high ticket prices, a fan named Riddhima Kapoor has taken legal action against the singer. She sent a legal notice, accusing him of manipulating ticket prices, engaging in unfair trade practices, and claiming the event organizers violated consumer rights.

5. Ranveer Singh poses with boy gang ft Arjun Kapoor, Anant Ambani in UNSEEN pics

Sukhbir took to Instagram on September 17 to share a series of photos with his close-knit group of friends. The first image, taken at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, shows Sukhbir smiling alongside Anant, Ranveer Singh, and Arjun Kapoor. The singer through pictures congratulated Singh and Deepika Padukone for the arrival of their daughter.

