Kapil Sharma invites PM Narendra Modi to The Kapil Sharma Show; THIS is what the Prime Minister replied

Popular comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is a huge hit in the world of Indian television. And his super-hit The Kapil Sharma Show is equally popular among the masses. Being one of the most loved shows on television, it attracts a lot of attention with quirky and funny content. From appearances in disguise to punch lines, Kapil has managed to leave his guests laughing out loud! Different personalities from various walks of life including sports grace his show. Recently on an episode of the TV show Seedhi Baat on Aaj Tak with Sudhir Chaudhary, Kapil was asked if he would ever like to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a guest on his show. And this is what he replied.

Kapil said, “When I met the Prime Minister personally, I asked him to pay a visit to my show someday. He did not reject the invitation that time. He rather said, ‘For now my oppositions are doing enough comedy, so will come someday later.’”

Sharma made his debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and was last seen in Firangi in 2017. He is all set to make a comeback with his upcoming film Zwigato which is directed by Nandita Das. Zwigato is based on the life of a new delivery guy (played by Kapil Sharma) and the world of the gig economy. The film revolves around the life story of an ex-floor manager who loses his job during the pandemic and how he struggles to support his family thereafter. The movie talks about the relentlessness of life and little moments of shared joy.

The movie Zwigato had its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and it was also screened at Busan International Film Festival 2022.