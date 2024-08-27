Kareena Kapoor jokes about '2nd born' Jeh being mischief-maker while '1st born' Taimur staying calm and it’s top-tier sibling behavior

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is frequently spotted around the city with her two children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. While Taimur is usually seen being quiet, Jeh is often running around and causing mischief. Recently, Kareena confirmed this dynamic by sharing an Instagram story, revealing how Jeh’s notorious behavior contrasts with Taimur’s calm demeanor.

On August 27, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram Stories to re-share a reel depicting a humorous contrast between children. The video shows a boy playing in the mud with the caption '2nd child vs...', followed by another boy standing outside the mud, making a disapproving face, with 'the 1st one' written above. Kareena added her own comment, "God this is so true," clearly resonating with the relatable portrayal.

Kareena recently shared moments from the soccer field on Instagram, where she was seen enthusiastically supporting her sons. In one photo, she wore a black hooded raincoat and rain boots, using a black umbrella to shield herself from the Mumbai rains, while sporting a bright smile. She captioned the image, "Soccer mom duty." In another shot, she posted a close-up of her wet boots with children playing soccer in the background. Though she didn't include any photos of her sons, it was evident that she braved the rainy weather to cheer them on.

Earlier, the Crew actress was seen leaving her house with her young son, Jeh. What stole the spotlight was Jeh's charming gesture; in a video, the little one sat on his mother's lap and gave a thumbs-up to the paparazzi. This endearing display of confidence from Jeh captivated everyone.

Kareena Kapoor Khan married her Tashan co-star Saif Ali Khan in 2012. The couple welcomed their first child, Taimur, in 2016, and their second son, Jeh, in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is set to appear next in Hansal Mehta's crime thriller The Buckingham Murders, where she portrays a grieving mother determined to solve the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. Co-produced by Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, this film marks Kareena's debut as a producer. Apart from this, Kareena will star in Singham Again and Meghna Gulzar's upcoming project.

