WATCH: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh looks cute as button as he sings birthday song

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with two boys, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif's oh-so-adorable kids often grab headlines on the Internet while spreading their cuteness in public. They are often recorded by the paparazzi in Mumbai. Recently, Bebo and Saif's younger son Jeh was snapped by the shutterbugs outside his residence and he looked cute as a button while singing a birthday song.

In a video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Jeh Ali Khan can be seen coming out of a gate at his residence. He is accompanied by his dad, Saif Ali Khan at the back. The munchkin looks cute as he walks in a red tee and beige shorts. Jeh paired his outfit with white crocs. He is also holding a bottle in his little hands. The highlight of the clip is when the 3-year-old kid sings 'Happy Birthday to you' in his cute voice.

Meanwhile, Saif looks handsome in a grey tee and light grey joggers. He is also wearing a cap to complete his look. The Vikram Vedha actor waves and shows thumbs up to the paparazzi while flashing his smile. The father-son duo then leaves while the kid holds his dad's hand.

Some netizens reacted to the clip on Instagram as they were spell-bounded by Jeh's cuteness in it. "Looks like Jeh is in a rush. Probably late for his mischief. He is the cutest boy," read a comment.

Referring to Jeh's cute pronunciation, an Instagram user commented, "Appy birthday do yuh" while adding a laughing emoji. A fan called him "cutest".

During an earlier interview with Pinkvilla Hindirush, Kareena's pediatric nurse, Lalita D'Silva spilled the brand about Bebo's parenting and how the actress tries to spend as much time as she can with them. "We would often take Taimur and Jeh to her shoots so that she could spend time with them during her half-hour or hour-long breaks," D'Silva said.

The pediatric nurse added that when asked, she often brings Kareena's kids, Taimur and Jeh to her sets. During any shoots in Mumbai, Kareena takes out half-hour time to spend with her children. Even if it is for 30 minutes, just having her in front of them is more than enough," the nurse said further. D'Silva also shared that Kareena is quite punctual and often arranges her schedule along with her kids' timetables.

Kareena Kapoor married Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. The couple got hitched in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. Kareena follows Christianity at her home like her mom, former actress Babita. While Taimur was born in 2016, the couple welcomed their second son, Jeh in 2021.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's directorial Crew earlier this year. It also starred Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. Bebo will now feature in Rohit Shetty's film, Singham Again which stars Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Bajirao Singham. The upcoming movie also stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. Arjun Kapoor is playing the role of an antagonist in Singham Again.

Saif Ali Khan has Devara and Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter in his kitty. Anyway, aren't Taimur and Jeh the cutest?

