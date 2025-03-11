Kareena Kapoor reveals real reason for not doing intimate scenes on-screen: 'We don't look at your s*xuality or s*x as...'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor has been a part of the industry for a long time, delivering some of the most remarkable films. However, she has never performed an intimate scene on-screen. Recently, while speaking to actress Gillian Anderson for The Dirty Magazine, she was asked about this choice and the boundaries she sets. The actress opened up about the real reason behind avoiding intimate scenes, stating that s*xuality and s*x are often not viewed as a human experience.

Kareena Kapoor expressed that she personally does not find intimate scenes necessary to advance a story and personally does not believe they are required in the story. She acknowledged that she might not be comfortable performing such scenes on screen and has never done so.

The Buckingham Murders actress added, "We don't look at your s*xuality or s*x as a human experience. We have to start looking and respecting that a lot more before we put it on screen, is my belief. Where I'm coming from is the fact that we're still not as open as having the narrative the way it is out there for you guys and the way you can feel it so openly."

Meanwhile, talking about work front, Pinkvilla exclusively shared last year that Kareena Kapoor has been approached for several major pan-India projects over the past year. The actress has now signed a film that is anticipated to be one of the most significant and exciting projects in Indian cinema over the next two years. According to a source, the role is unlike anything she has done before.

The source further revealed, “Usually, she takes her time to sign on for a feature film, but for this one, it was an instant yes post the narration. She was blown away with the world created by the director, and is now looking forward to be on the set to explore newer dynamics of the character.”

For more such news, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!