Kareena Kapoor 'can't wait' for 'best boy' Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut with Nadaaniyan; posts special message on his birthday

Kareena Kapoor shares a great bond with Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh's kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. As Ibrahim, fondly known as Iggy, celebrates his birthday today, Bebo shared a stunning picture of him along with a heartwarming wish ahead of his debut with Nadaaniyan.

On March 5, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a monochrome picture of birthday boy, Ibrahim Ali Khan. Posting the sweetest birthday wish, the actress expressed, "Happy birthday to the best boy (accompanied by a red heart and a fire emoji)." She further extended her wishes for his debut, stating, "Can't wait to see you on the silver screen (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @iakpataudi"

Overwhelmed by the wish, Iggy replied by re-sharing Bebo's post stating, "Thank you K" followed by multiple eye-holding tears, red-heart and crown emojis.

In addition to this, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also shared multiple pictures featuring the birthday boy's childhood moments with Sara Ali Khan. The post also included multiple recent pictures from their family times. The family pictures featured legendary actress Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, Saif, Sara Ali Khan, and Kareena Kapoor.

The post concluded with an endearing gold throwback picture of Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

"HAaPpY Birthday Iggy! My baby nephew...and Masha'Allah a young adult. You remind me Abba. You've got the Pataudi swag ;) In abundance! Thu thu thu!," she wrote.

"Live it up today n always! Allllllll the best for #naadiyaan You're a star! You got this! Lots of love.. forever," she further added.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut alongside Khushi Kapoor with Nadaaniyan. Directed by Shauna Gautam, the upcoming rom-com also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Jugal Hansraj, and Dia Mirza in the key roles.

Backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatics Entertainment Production, it is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra. The romantic-comedy revolves around two youngsters, Arjun and Pia. Things take an unexpected turn when it is revealed that the two are pretending to be a couple. The film is poised to release on March 7, 2025.