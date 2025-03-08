Kareena Kapoor turns airport runway into a catwalk in rare 2005 Gazette Print co-ord, paired with a Hermès bag

Good looks, Good looks, Good looks—well, that’s the mantra Kareena Kapoor, aka our beloved Poo, follows before stepping out. She always knows how to leave us gasping for breath, and she successfully did the same with her recent look. All set to jet off to Jaipur, the actress embraced vintage fashion with a printed ensemble—complete with black boots and a stylish bag. Here are the details of her airport outfit!

Once again breaking airport fashion norms, Kareena Kapoor made a glamorous appearance, looking bold and chic in John Galliano's Spring/Summer 2005 Gazette print blazer and skirt. Starting with the shirt, it featured a classic collar with perfectly rolled-up sleeves reaching her elbows. The highlight was the newspaper print design covering the fabric, adding an edgy touch to her airport look. It was undoubtedly unique—something we’ve rarely seen anyone wear to an airport. But when it’s Bebo, expect the unexpected!

Advertisement

To keep things well-coordinated, the Crew actress paired the shirt with a matching skirt. This vintage skirt, adorned with the same newspaper print, cinched at the waist and flowed seamlessly into a flared, knee-length silhouette. With this chic ensemble, the actress looked anything but basic—it was truly a jaw-dropping moment.

Now, let’s talk about accessories—because we always do! To let her outfit do all the talking, Saif Ali Khan’s wife kept her accessories minimal. She opted for oversized stud earrings and enhanced the look with statement rings on her fingers. Adding a touch of luxury, the actress carried a black Hermès Birkin bag with convenient hand straps and elegant golden buckles at the front.

Advertisement

For an extra dose of coolness, she shaded her eyes with her favorite black sunglasses and completed her ensemble with classy, ankle-length black boots. As for her beauty game, she had that irresistible magnetic pull, instantly drawing attention to her facial features. She enhanced them with a subtle base, glossy cheeks, and nude lipstick, exuding effortless elegance. The actress left her blonde-colored hair open, styled in a side part.

Kareena Kapoor’s airport look undoubtedly deserves a round of applause. It’s evident that she carefully curates her outfits, styling them to perfection with a luxe bag, statement accessories, and subtle makeup—creating yet another fashion moment for us to adore.