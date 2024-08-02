Katrina Kaif gushes over Salman Khan's nephew Ayaan Agnihotri's new song Party Fever; DEETS here

Salman Khan made his fans go gaga when he made a special appearance in his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri’s debut music video titled Party Fever. Ever since the song was unveiled, several B-town celebs reposted it on their social media handle expressing their delight.

Among them is Khan’s Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif who also congratulated Ayaan and the team for the peppy number. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared the video of the song on it. She penned, “Congratulations @ayaanagnihotri. This is (three fire emojis)”

Check it out:

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor has often stayed by his family’s side and supported them in every venture. Earlier, he promoted his niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, when she made her acting debut with Farrey. A couple of days ago, Salman Khan took to his social media and dropped the music video of Ayaan and asked all his fans to watch it on loop.

Sharing the video, he penned, “Party Fever Out Now! Everywhere. Aur Music Video Dekhna Maat Bhulna.”

Check it out:

The peppy number Party Fever is currently trending. It features Ayaan Agni and singer Payal Dev. The song takes off on an electrifying note, making the audience groove to it. Moments later, the Race 3 actor makes a cameo appearance, introducing Ayaan as Agni with his powerful voice and swag.

For the unknown, Ayaan is the son of Salman’s sister, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and her husband, producer-director Atul Agnihotri. He is the eldest child of the couple and has a young sister named Alizeh Agnihotri, who made her acting debut last year with Farrey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming movie, Sikandar. More than a month ago, he dropped a behind-the-scenes glimpse with director Murugadoss Arunasalam and expressed that the team is eagerly waiting for the film’s release on Eid 2025.

Sikandar has been consistently making headlines, keeping the audience engaged and intrigued. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it stars Salman and Rashmika Mandanna in pivotal roles. Earlier, the team also gave a warm welcome to actors Prateik Babbar and Sathyaraj, aka Kattappa, from Baahubali.

