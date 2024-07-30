Salman Khan exudes swag in Payal Dev’s track Party Fever alongside nephew Ayaan Agnihotri

Salman Khan recently thrilled his fans by unveiling a teaser for the song Party Fever, which featured his nephew, Ayaan Agnihotri. Adding to the anticipation, the full track is finally out now and it features debutant Ayaan. The latest track Party Fever with its vibrant energy featuring Khan and Ayaan is set to become the anthem of the year.

Salman Khan's Party Fever Song out now

The new track Party Fever, featuring Ayaan Agnihotri as Agni and Payal Dev, has just been released and is perfect for igniting the party spirit. With its vibrant tunes and lively beats set in a party club, the song is elevated by Salman Khan's dynamic cameo.

The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor makes a striking entrance, introducing Ayaan Agnihotri with his signature flair. Khan's appearance adds an extra dose of excitement to the track, perfectly capturing the festive mood.

Listen to the song here:

Salman Khan on the work front

Salman Khan is currently busy shooting his next film, Sikandar, which is set to release on Eid 2025. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Khan.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that movie will be shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Europe, although exact details about the schedule and locations are being kept under wraps.

Mid-day reported that Murugadoss plans to focus on filming most of the action scenes first. While the action directors are fine-tuning these sequences, Salman Khan has already begun his training, concentrating on improving his agility and movement. A source mentioned, "Salman wants to perform his own stunts and has adjusted his workout routine to achieve a toned physique."

In addition to Sikandar, Khan is also set to star in Kick 2. According to Mid-Day, Sajid, who is writing the script for Kick 2, is balancing this with overseeing other productions. "He needs to manage the schedules to ensure everything runs smoothly so he can fully commit to directing Kick 2," the source noted.

It has also been revealed that Sajid, who is supporting Sikandar, has begun talks about continuing the story of Devil. The source mentioned that the actor-filmmaker duo, who share a close friendship, are enthusiastic about their collaboration on Kick 2.

