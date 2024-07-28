Salman Khan and Vishnuvardhan's The Bull put on hold by Karan Johar? Here's what we know

25 years after Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Salman Khan, and Karan Johar made fans excited by announcing a film together. The film titled The Bull was supposed to be directed by Shershaah helmer Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan, but the future doesn't seem to be giving positive signs for the film.

As per the buzz, The Bull was based on Brigadier Farukh Bulsara who led Operation Cactus in 1988 in the Maldives. However, the underperformance of patriotic and war-based films in the recent past has discouraged the makers.

Salman Khan starrer The Bull put on hold?

As per Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar has closely observed the market trends after Sidharth Malhotra-led Yodha couldn't meet expectations and has decided to put upcoming Salman Khan and Vishnuvardhan film titled The Bull on hold.

"Both Karan and Salman have officially moved on with the hope of collaborating in the future," a source has been quoted as saying.

Notably, ever since the announcement of The Bull, there's been a constant buzz around it being put on hold. The film was supposed to hit cinemas on Eid 2025 but when Salman announced his upcoming action thriller with AR Murugadoss as his next Eid release, the rumors got stronger.

Salman Khan's upcoming films

Salman Khan's film with AR Murugadoss titled Sikandar is one of the hottest upcoming films in Bollywood. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, it marks the superstar's first collaboration with the director and the actress.

He's also working on an upcoming biggie with Atlee which will also have Kamal Haasan in the lead.

Karan Johar also puts Kartik Aaryan's war film on the back burner

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has also put the upcoming war film with Kartik Aaryan on the back burner which was to be directed by Sandeep Modi. The film was supposed to go on floors in October 2024 but the plans have been scrapped.

Pinkvilla recently reported that Kartik was supposed to start two films this year including Sajid Nadiadwala's Arjan Ustara directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and Karan Johar-Ektaa Kapoor's untitled film directed by Sandeep Modi. However, he has now given those dates to Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s next.

