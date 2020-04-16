Khubsoorat actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away at the age of 65

Ranjit Chowdhry who featured in noteworthy films like Khubsoorat, Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha and Baaton Baaton Mein has passed away at the age of 65.

Bollywood actor Ranjit Chowdhry who featured in noteworthy films like Khubsoorat and Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha and Baaton Baaton Mein has passed away at the age of 65. He was also a noted writer and director. Ranjit Chowdhry was the son of theatre personality Pearl Padamsee and was the brother to Raell Padamsee of Ace Productions. Ranjit Chowdhry played Jagan's character in and Rakesh Roshan's film, Khubsoorat which was helmed by ace director Hrishikesh Mukherjee. Ranjit's sister, Raell Padamsee announced the news of the actor's death on her Instagram account.

The theatre personality wrote that Ranjit Chowdhry passed away on 15 April 2020. Raell called Ranjit a maverick and added in her post that he will be missed dearly. The Bollywood actor, Ranjit Chowdhry had reportedly moved to the United States in the year 1980. He then featured in many US shows, including the classic show The Office with Hollywood actors like Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski playing key roles. The news reports also suggest that the actor has written the screenplay for Deepa Mehta's film, titled Sam & Me.

Check out the post by Raell Padamsee:

Check out the song from Khubsoorat:

The Cannes Film Festival gave Ranjit an honourable mention for the Deepa Mehta directorial. Ranjit Chowdhry also featured in the 2006 film called Last Holiday wherein he essayed the role of Dr Gupta. Ranjit had reportedly won the 23rd Genie Award for the Best Supporting actor's role as Rocky in Deepa Mehta's film Bollywood/Hollywood. The fans and audience members who have enjoyed the actor's work are mourning the loss of this beloved actor.

(ALSO READ: English actress Hilary Heath passes away due to Coronavirus at the age of 74)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×