Kiara Advani looks flawless in her latest selfie as she is ‘ready to roll’; PIC

Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been basking in the success of her back-to-back hits at the box office. Her last release JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli was a massive hit at the box office. A few days ago the actress had begun shooting for her next with Kartik Aaryan, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and now she is back on the sets of one of her projects as she gave us a glimpse of her flawless skin.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara Advani shared a selfie of her looking stunning. This picture seems to have been taken in her makeup room. Kiara rests her face on one hand as she leans on the table kept in front of her. Her hair is neatly done and with subtle makeup and a coffee mug kept in front of her. Sharint this picture, she wrote, “Goooood Morning!!! Lets roll.”