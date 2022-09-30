Kiara Advani looks flawless in her latest selfie as she is ‘ready to roll’; PIC
Kiara Advani gives a glimpse of her look as she gears up for her shoot today.
Kiara Advani is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been basking in the success of her back-to-back hits at the box office. Her last release JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli was a massive hit at the box office. A few days ago the actress had begun shooting for her next with Kartik Aaryan, SatyaPrem Ki Katha and now she is back on the sets of one of her projects as she gave us a glimpse of her flawless skin.
Taking to her Instagram stories, Kiara Advani shared a selfie of her looking stunning. This picture seems to have been taken in her makeup room. Kiara rests her face on one hand as she leans on the table kept in front of her. Her hair is neatly done and with subtle makeup and a coffee mug kept in front of her. Sharint this picture, she wrote, “Goooood Morning!!! Lets roll.”
Check out Kiara Advani’s picture:
On the work front, Kiara Advani will be reuniting with Kartik Aaryan for SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. On the occasion of Kiara's birthday recently, Kartik revealed that the name of their upcoming project Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been changed to SatyaPrem Ki Katha. He also shared the first look picture from the film and wrote, "Happy Birthday Katha !! Tumhaara SatyaPrem. #SatyapremKiKatha." It is touted as a musical saga and is all set to go on floors towards the end of this year. Apart from this, Kiara will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. Next, she will feature in Ram Charan's next film with S Shankar, tentatively titled RC-15. The film will release in 2023.
ALSO READ: Kiara Advani goes on a trip down memory lane as she shares throwback CLICK with family; See PIC