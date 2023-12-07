KWK 8 Ep 7: Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah style proposal; Vicky Kaushal gave THIS to Katrina Kaif on 1st anniversary; 5 highlights

Entertainment lovers wait for Thursday and so are we as the new episode of Koffee With Karan 8 drops at midnight. On December 7, the seventh episode of Karan Johar's popular chat show was graced by 'the beauty' Kiara Advani and 'the bahadur' Vicky Kaushal. In the candid conversation with the host, Kiara spilled interesting details about Sidharth Malhotra's proposal to her while Vicky shared what names his wife and actress Katrina Kaif calls him at home, and his first anniversary gift to her, and many more. Let's take a look at the top highlights from the seventh episode of Koffee With Karan 8.

Here are top 5 highlights from Koffee With Karan 8 seventh episode

1. Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra proposed to her with Shershaah line

Directors are making love stories in films and lead actors are living them in real life! That's the case for Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. We are still not over Sid-Kiara's dreamy and filmy wedding.

During the seventh episode, Kiara shared the story of how Sidharth proposed to her in Rome and it has their film Shershaah connection. She said, "You know when Sid came to that episode (previous season's episode of KWK), we've just come back from Rome where he proposed to me. My parents weren't there. It was our first family holiday with me and his family. I had a little bit of inclination that he would propose. I told him that 'you have to speak to my parents and he said 'are you kidding me?' I said, 'yeah, you first ask them and take their permission, let's do it like the right way. They will be happy.' My mom unfortunately had COVID so she couldn't travel with us. So I went with his parents."

She further added, "It did come as a surprise because I did not know where on this trip and also in my head, I was like I hope he does propose because now I've built it up and if he doesn't propose on this trip but he did it. So it was the first destination we went to on that trip. He took us to this Michelin star restaurant and his nephew was with us who was supposed to take the photos and capture the moment. I'm sleepy because I have just landed and joined them on this trip. So, I was really tired. And he has planned the works. He has done this candle-light dinner on top. We go back after dinner. He takes me up for a walk and suddenly a violinist comes out of the bushes playing and sweetly his nephew taking our video from the bushes and Sid goes on one knee and proposes. I was so overwhelmed. Then he starts saying the lines of Shershaah. He's like, 'Dilli ka sidha sadha launda hu (I'm a simple boy from Delhi) with the full dialogues of Shershaah and I burst out laughing.

Well, thank you Sidharth and Kiara for completing the Shershaah story in real life!

2. Vicky Kaushal shares his proposal story with Katrina Kaif

Let's hear Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's proposal story. Vicky started, "It was not so dramatic. It was not so well planned." Fun fact is he proposed to Katrina just a day before their marriage.

Sam Bahadur actor said, "It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if you don't propose, it's something you'll have to be prepared for for the rest of your life that you got to hear about it. I did that one day before the wedding It was dinner just before any of the friends and families could come. They were all coming the next day so it was just us."

PS: Vicky also went down on his knee and proposed to his lovely wife Katrina.

3. Kiara Advani reveals what she loves, hates, and tolerates about Sidharth Malhotra

During the famous rapid-fire round, Kiara Advani revealed, "I love the way he (Sidharth Malhotra) values people. I tolerate the way he stresses me out every time I've to get ready for an event because he's not ready so the stress comes out on me. I must say I am always pretty punctual. And I don't hate anything. I mean, there is nothing to hate about him."

4. Vicky Kaushal reveals first marriage anniversary gift to Katrina Kaif

During the episode, we got to know what Vicky gifted to his wife and actress on their first marriage anniversary and it is all things unique.

While playing a game, Vicky revealed, "My first-anniversary gift to her was a piece of art. And, I've never really understood it. First, I was like, 'huh?' and those things are expensive so I was like, 'I'll hang there instead' (laughs).' But then she made me ease into it and showed me a lot of things and then I genuinely kind of got into it. Now that wall is my favorite wall in my house."

Isn't the story the sweetest? Don't miss the episode to catch all the fun!

5. Vicky Kaushal's praises Shah Rukh Khan

As we know Vicky is sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming Dunki. In the episode, he talked fondly of SRK. He shared his working experience with King Khan at the sets of Dunki.

Vicky said that one of the shoot days, Shah Rukh couldn't be there and he had to work with the body double. The actor added, "Late in the night, he (SRK) called which I missed because there was an event and then he messaged me saying 'Vicky, we'll do that shot again. I'm really sorry I missed that. I couldn't be there to give just the cues.' I had to call him and convince him that Raju Sir was happy and it went okay, there is no need but he was like 'no we will do it again.' Next day, he came on set, he saw those shots, he was happy with those shots and only then he was okay that 'we don't have to reshoot because I couldn't be there to give my shoulder in the shot.' That's him."

Bonus: When Karan Johar asked what would Vicky's print ad declaring love for Katrina say, the actor said, "Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baat bhi (With you in this life and even after)."

