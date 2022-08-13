Laal Singh Chaddha Opening Weekend Box Office: Aamir Khan starrer stays low at Rs 27 crore in 3 days

Laal Singh Chaddha has recorded a low opening weekend in the vicinity of Rs 27 crore as the film has collected in the range of Rs 8.20 to 9.00 crore on the third day. The Aamir Khan starrer opened at Rs 11.50 crore on Sunday, followed by a 40 percent drop to Rs 7 crore on Friday and finally a 20 percent spike to collect in the Rs 8.50 crore range on Saturday. The film has continued to get around 55 to 60 percent of its business from the 3 national chains, as the single screens and non-national chain audiences are refusing to come on board the film.

The weekend biz is not up-to the mark, despite a holiday release on Thursday. The film has two more days – Sunday and Independence Day – to put up some numbers and clock a 5-day extended weekend around the Rs 47 crore mark. The fate of the film was more or less sealed on the opening day itself and its now a journey to minimize the losses with daily business. With Aamir Khan returning to the big screen after 4 long years, a lot was expected from Laal Singh Chaddha, but the below par trailer followed by not so encouraging film has resulted in a repulsive reaction from the audience.



Day Wise Box Office Business:

Thursday: Rs 11.50 crore

Friday: Rs 7.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 8.20 to 9.00 crore

Total: Rs 27 crore



Laal Singh Chaddha will fold up much under the Rs 100 crore mark, and if not for multiple holidays in the opening week, the result would have been even worse than the existing outcome. The trend so far indicates a lifetime total in the vicinity of Rs 70 crore, but it’s difficult to predict any figure given the audience behaviour in today’s time. There was a certain amount of anticipation around Laal Singh Chaddha until the month of May, but the bad trailer killed all the prospects for the film.



The stakeholders will make losses on this project and the magnitude will be known only once the film ends its run. As far as overseas is concerned, Laal Singh Chaddha has collected approximately $2.3 million (Rs 18.30 crore) in two days and is looking at first weekend in excess of $3 million. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Laal Singh Chaddha.

