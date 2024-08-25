‘Laila’ Triptii Dimri twinning with real-life ‘Majnu’ rumored BF Sam Merchant on their date night is couple goals; PICS

Triptii Dimri made millions of people her die-hard fans after her stint in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. While she became the national crush of the country, many hearts were broken when she was spotted with her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant, in the city. Yet again, the Bhabi 2 made an entry with her man in Mumbai.

On August 25, Triptii Dimri made heads turn as she stepped out of her luxury car outside a popular eatery in Mumbai. The Bad Newz actress raised the temperature in a stylish pantsuit. While she kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open, Dimri accessorized her look with a sling bag, a wristband, golden hoop earrings, and high heels. She also graciously posed with her fans before entering the venue.

Take a look:

As she grabbed eyeballs in her stylish outfit, her rumored boyfriend Sam Merchant quickly entered the venue. He twinned with the Laila Majnu actress with his black plain t-shirt. Donning a pair of denim pants and white sneakers, he went in.

Take a look:

Take a look:

While Triptii has been part of films like Mom, Poster Boys, Bulbbul, and Qala, she shot to fame overnight with her portrayal of Zoya opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

Sharing how her life changes with Animal, the actress exclusively told Pinkvilla, “I’ve been getting a lot of love from people, which is always special, a beautiful feeling. And yeah, my phone has been constantly ringing; I am getting sleepless nights because, you know, the excitement of reading the messages it keeps you up all night. So, all is all good. I’m getting a lot of love, which is always a good feeling.”

She also lauded Kapoor for being very honest with his performances. “Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good. So, it was amazing,” Dimri divulged.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Bad Newz with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk. Dimri will also be sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will be released during the Diwali 2024 weekend. Dhadak 2 is also on the cards for her.

