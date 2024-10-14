Levi’s® Launches Exclusive Dil-Luminati Tour Merchandise, to celebrate Diljit Dosanjh’s India Tour

Levi’s® is taking its legendary connection with music up a notch by dropping an exclusive tour merch collection with none other than Diljit Dosanjh—one of India’s biggest musicians and all-around powerhouses—just in time for his much-anticipated Dil-Luminati Tour in India.

Fan merch has always been a powerful tool for self-expression, uniting fans and allowing them to connect with their favorite artists in meaningful ways. This collaboration between Levi’s® and Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour celebrates both the enduring legacy and presence of the brand at the crossroads of music and fashion; and the loyal fan base surrounding the artist.

From graphic tees and hoodies to sweatshirts and trucker jackets, this collection is packed with Diljit’s signature style. Expect his famous catchphrases and iconic lyrics from hits like Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye, G.O.A.T., Lover, and Born To Shine to be front and center. The collection offers fans and concert go-ers an opportunity to literally wear their love for Diljit on their sleeves as they experience the tour across the country.

This collection extends beyond basics- with the newly launched 578™ Baggy Jeans, which as the name suggests, are slouchy and extra baggy all the way down to the stacked ankle, serving up just the right amount of edge.

To make things even cooler, Levi’s® Tailorshops at select flagship stores will be stocked with limited-edition pins and patches, so you can truly make the merch your own. Personalization? Levi’s® got you covered.

Inspired by Diljit’s electric live performances and album art, the designs pop with bold, vibrant prints and unique washes, capturing all the energy and style he’s known for. Whether you’re heading to the concert or just want to rep the tour, these pieces are the ultimate fan must-have.

The countdown is on for the first show in New Delhi! You can snag your exclusive Dil-Luminati Tour merch now on Levi.in, the Levi’s® App, select Levi’s® Stores, and even at special pop-ups at select concert venues.

