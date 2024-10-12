7 visually stunning Bollywood movies on Netflix shot in foreign locations

Various Hindi movies have been filmed in foreign locations, which add to their overall appeal. Some of these locations make the film beautiful, while others become an important part of the story. Netflix, a leading streaming service, offers many films that have been shot abroad. Here’s a look at some visually stunning Bollywood movies on Netflix that have been filmed in foreign locations.

7 Bollywood movies on Netflix that will show you the beauty of the world:



1. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Running Time: 2 hours 23 mins

2 hours 23 mins IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma

Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2017

We start our list with the movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. The film revolves around Harry, a tourist guide, and Sejal, who loses her engagement ring. The duo travels around Europe in search of her ring but ends up falling in love with each other. The shooting of the film took place across gorgeous locations in Prague, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Budapest, and more.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Year of release: 2016

Who can forget Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s song Bulleya and the iconic shot of the Belvedere Palace? Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was shot in various foreign locations, including London, Paris, and Austria. The film follows the story of Ayan (Ranbir), who is in love with Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), but she doesn’t return his feelings. This tale of one-sided love on Netflix is a must-watch.

3. Dilwale

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

5.1/10 Movie Genre: Action/Romance/Comedy

Action/Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Boman Irani

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan, Boman Irani Director: Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Writer: Yunus Sajawal

Yunus Sajawal Year of release: 2015

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol dancing to Gerua at the Reynisfjara black sand beach in Iceland is a sight for the ages. The song captures the beauty of many other famous places in Iceland, while the film showcases the beauty of Bulgaria. This film that explores the love story of Raj and Meera’s, who belong to rival families, is one of the most visually pleasing delights on Netflix.

4. Dil Dhadakne Do

Running Time: 2 hours 53 mins

2 hours 53 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar

Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2015

Dil Dhadakne Do is another movie on Netflix with breathtaking visuals. The film that showcases the dynamic of the Mehra family is set against the backdrop of a cruise ship. The family gets the opportunity to face their problems and resolve their conflicts. The film was shot on a cruise as well as on land in Turkey, Italy, and more.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Adventure Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, much of the story is set in Spain. The film showed the country’s culture and traditions beautifully. Three friends go on a bachelor trip where they face their fears by doing different adventurous activities. During this trip, they discover the true meaning of life. ZNMD is one film on Netflix that will surely tempt you to pack your bags and travel around Europe.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

3 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2003

Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most popular Bollywood movies on Netflix. It is about Naina, an MBA student, who has various problems in her family. Aman, her new neighbor, brings happiness back into her life. She falls in love with him, unaware of his truth. Most of the film is based in New York and promises to make you fall in love with the city.

7. Chalte Chalte

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

2 hours 45 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji Director: Aziz Mirza

Aziz Mirza Writer: Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery

Aziz Mirza, Robin Bhatt, Pramod Sharma, Ashish Kariya, Rumi Jaffery Year of release: 2003

Chalte Chalte is about Raj and Priya, two strangers who meet during a car accident. They have completely different personalities, but they develop feelings for each other. The movie also shows their life after marriage and the differences that arise between them. Some parts of Chalte Chalte were shot across gorgeous locations in Greece.

Are there any other Bollywood movies on Netflix shot in foreign locations that are your favorites? Let us know in the comments below.

