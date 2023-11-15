9 best Bollywood movies to watch to welcome winter season: Lootera to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Winter is coming! Yes, it's mid-November, and Diwali festivities are now a memory. The temperature is gradually dropping, and soon, individuals will be spotted clad in jackets, coats, and mufflers as they navigate their daily routines. People will inevitably seek the warmth of blankets during the chilly nights, while couples may choose to cuddle for added coziness. Enhancing these wintry moments, watching a movie becomes the perfect finishing touch.

We've curated a collection of Bollywood films tailored to welcome this cold season. Some of these will become your preferred choices for intimate home date nights, while others beautifully capture the essence of winter, offering viewers a visual feast and inspiring travel aspirations.

List of Bollywood movies that showcase winter in all its glory:

1. Qala (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee

Director: Anvita Dutt

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Writer: Anvita Dutt

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix

Qala, a psychological drama, unfolds a visually stunning narrative. The film revolves around an aspiring singer portrayed by Triptii Dimri and her strained relationship with an indifferent mother. The cinematic landscape becomes a crucial element, intricately weaving the highs and lows of the protagonist's journey. With sequences set against the picturesque backdrops of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the film artfully captures the beauty of winter in its poignant and tragic tale.

2. Shivaay (2016)

IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Sayyeshaa, Abigail Eames, Erika Kaar

Director: Ajay Devgn

Genre: Action/Thriller

Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shivaay unfolds the gripping tale of a proficient mountaineer and his daughter. As he races against time, the protagonist must navigate the treacherous terrain to rescue his daughter from the clutches of human traffickers. Set against the breathtaking snow-capped mountains of Bulgaria, this film promises a unique and unforgettable action adventure.

3. Haider (2014)

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Kay Kay Menon, Shraddha Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Genre: Crime Thriller

Writer: Vishal Bhardwaj, Basharat Peer

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Zee5

Haider, a modern-day adaptation of Hamlet, features Shahid Kapoor and Tabu in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of the peak conflict in Kashmir, the protagonist embarks on a quest for answers regarding his father's disappearance. The winter season assumes symbolic significance in the narrative, becoming a powerful metaphor for the chilling tensions and the stark, unforgiving landscape. The snow-laden setting sets the stage for intense action and drama.

4. Lootera (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Genre: Romance/Drama

Writer: Bhavani Iyer

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar/JioCinema

The period romantic drama Lootera, based on O. Henry’s The Last Leaf, unfolds a poignant and tragic love story between characters portrayed by Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha. The winter scenery depicted in the movie seamlessly aligns with the melancholy tone of the narrative. The chilling landscapes mirror the emotional coldness and desolation experienced by the characters in their journey of love and loss.

5. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Hussain Dalal

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, a coming-of-age love story, unfolds in the picturesque landscapes of Manali for a significant portion of the narrative. The story revolves around a studious girl who embarks on a hiking trip with her friends, an adventure that ends up transforming her life. The romantic track Subhanallah beautifully captures the essence of winter romance.

6. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Director: Yash Chopra

Genre: Romance/Drama

Writer: Aditya Chopra, Devika Bhagat

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. Rockstar (2011)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Shammi Kapoor

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Romance/Drama/Music

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/JioCinema

8. Jab We Met (2007)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Stars: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Genre: Romance/Comedy

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

9. Fanaa (2006)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Stars: Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher

Director: Kunal Kohli

Genre: Romance/Thriller

Writer: Shibani Bathija, Kunal Kohli

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

