Loveyapa: Aamir Khan hosts special screening for Sachin Tendulkar and his family; Kajol, Ira Khan, Irfan Pathan, more arrive

'Nikle the love karne, loveyapa hogaya!' Starring Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan, Loveyapa is all set to hit the screens on February 7, 2025. With only a few days left for its theatrical release, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of the upcoming romantic comedy. The event witnessed the presence of prominent B-town celebrities and renowned personalities. From Kajol to Ira Khan and her husband, here's who grace the Loveryapa special screening, stepping their stylish foot forward.

Exuding simplicity, Mr Perfectionist wore a kurta and harem pants for the screening. Aamir Khan hosted the screening, especially for Sachin Tendulkar and his family.

To celebrate Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's hard work and dedication to this romantic drama, Kajol arrived at the screening. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress looked classy and elegant in a white shirt and blue denim. She also wore a cherry-red cardigan, adding a vibrant feel to her overall look. What shined the most was her smile and simplicity.

Junaid's sister, Ira Khan, and her husband, Nupur Shikhare, also marked their attendance at the Loveyapa screening. As always, the couple stole the limelight with their sweet moments as they posed together after coming out of their car. They twinned in black outfits.

Apart from the B-town celebs, Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali also turned heads in their stylish outfits. The couple was all smiles as they stood close to each other for the paparazzi.

Irfan Pathan and his wife were also spotted at the star-studded screening. The adorable couple posed for the shutterbugs, and their presence added more charm to the evening.

Further, Zaheer Khan and his spouse, Sagarika Ghatge, also attended the screening.

Loveyapa marks the second film for both Junaid and Kapoor after their debuts in the Netflix movies Maharaj and The Archies, respectively. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is the first theatrical release for both actors. Set in the realm of modern romance, the movie celebrates love and relationships.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!