Meet actor who debuted at 14, gained huge popularity with her role in a Salman Khan film but left acting and is now away from limelight

Luckiest are those who have fortune by their side and get a chance to make it big in Bollywood. However, even after tasting a significant amount of success, they choose to bid adieu to this tempting glitzy glamorous world. Today we’re revisiting the career graph of an actress who worked with the likes of Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and more. However, she chose to quit acting, got married, and now enjoys a low-key life.

The early career of Ayesha Takia

We’re talking about none other than Ayesha Takia, the Bollywood diva who has ruled everyone’s hearts with her on-screen bubbly presence. She started her career as a model at the age of 14 for a health drink alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Later she appeared in Falguni Pathak’s super hit track, Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye in 2000. She went on to feature in the music video, Shake It Daddy which was a remix of the song Nahin Nahin Abhi Nahin alongside Keith Sequeria.

About Ayesha Takia's filmography

Additionally, Ayesha ventured into acting in 2004 with Abbas-Mustan’s Tarzan: The Wonder Car. Following a remarkable entry, she went on to star in movies like Dil Maange More (2004), Socha Na Tha (2005), Dor (2006), Cash (2002), Salaam-E-Ishq (2007), Wanted (2009), and Paathshaala (2010) and more.

A roller-coaster ride hit a pause button with her last appearance in thriller-romance, Mod (2010) co-starring Rannvijay Singh. The film couldn’t perform well at the box-office. A couple of years later in 2012, the actress hosted the only season of the singing reality show Sur Kshetra.

Ayesha Takia's personal life

Meanwhile, at the age of 23, Ayesha married her long-time beau, Farhan Azmi in 2009 in a nikaah ceremony. Her husband is a restaurateur, and the son of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi. The couple has a son, Mikail Azmi.

Here's how Ayesha Takia looks now

Earlier this year, Ayesha made a rare appearance at the airport in February. While her fans were over the moon seeing her, a section of netizens questioned her looks.

Ayesha Takia's befitting reply to trolls

Giving a befitting reply to the trolls, the actress had mentioned, “Get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like Ppl are saying. I'm living my life happily, never want to be in the limelight, not interested in any fame, don't wanna be in any film...so chill.. pls feel free to not care about me at all…”

Take a look:

