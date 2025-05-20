Want to know how much did Nancy Tyagi’s ‘copied’ Cannes 2025 look cost? The price might not surprise you

It seems a fashion controversy is unfolding after influencer Nancy Tyagi’s much-applauded second Cannes 2024 appearance. The Delhi-based creator, who rose to fame for hand-stitching her own red carpet ensembles, claimed that her beige mini dress and cape took her over a month to make. But singer Neha Bhasin has challenged that narrative, suggesting that the outfit wasn’t stitched by Nancy, but sourced from a store in Mumbai and the dress costs around Rs 25000.

Advertisement

In a conversation with The Free Press Journal, Surbhi Gupta, founder of The Source Bombay, confirmed that the outfit was purchased from their store. “Nancy claims she stitched it herself, but she bought it from us. It is our design. We don’t have a problem, she paid for it, so she can wear it, but it’s not her creation. The cape she wore seems to be self-made, though,” Surbhi clarified. She added that the dress was sold for Rs 25,000 before Nancy left for Cannes.

Nancy Tyagi had shared photos of her look on May 18, writing on Instagram that the outfit “took me a month to make” and that she had been working on it “till the last minute because the dress was too heavy.” The ensemble, a shimmering beige mini dress with intricate embellishments, paired with a voluminous cape. received praise for its detailing and craftsmanship.

However, Neha Bhasin soon took to Instagram Stories to call out similarities between Nancy’s outfit and one she had worn earlier. “This corset looks too familiar… Just wondering,” she wrote, posting a side-by-side comparison of both looks with the caption “Same Same.” The singer then revealed that the outfit was from The Source Bombay, a fashion rental and retail studio in Bandra.

Advertisement

While Nancy Tyagi may have created the cape or styled the final look, the core dress was not self-stitched as claimed. It was sourced from a fashion store, contradicting her public statement. It is to be noted that Nancy Tyagi has yet to react to the claims made by Neha Bhasin and The Source Bombay.

ALSO READ: Is Salman Khan moody or unpredictable on sets? Co-star Mukesh Rishi weighs in: ‘Over time, life changes…’