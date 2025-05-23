Why did The Royals’ Zeenat Aman work in Manoranjan despite it being ‘remake’? Reason is as cool as actress’ persona

Zeenat Aman worked in Shammi Kapoor's directorial debut film, Manoranjan, co-starring Sanjeev Kumar. The rom-com was released back in 1974, and putting her Instagram to best use, The Royals' actress shared an interesting anecdote related to the film.

On May 23, Zeenat Aman posted a video clip of the song featuring her from the movie Manoranjan. She posted a long caption which began by expressing, "A busload of gorgeous, joyful prostitutes tease and school a moralistic havaldar as they are driven to the lock-up!"

She continued by stating, "The opinion on most 'remakes' seems to be scathing, but I am very proud to have starred in Shammi Kapoor's directorial debut Manoranjan, a remake of the American romantic comedy Irma La Douce."

Reflecting on her decision to be a part of the film, The Royals' actress shared, "As a young woman discovering her own feminism, I was keen to sink my teeth into a character who defied societal expectations. In this case, the expectation that a prostitute must be miserable, ashamed, socially rejected and waiting for a white knight! In my books, Nisha is a character right up there with Rupa and Janice. Iconic."

In addition to this, she also talked about her director, Shammi Kapoor, whom she was introduced to by her neighbor and friend, producer FC Mehra.

Aman mentioned that she and Shammi didn’t ‘forge’ some profound friendship. Instead, she had the ‘professional joy’ of working with a director whom she described as ‘an immensely talented, musical and affable.’ She praised Kapoor for having a bountiful vision to set the tone for the cast and crew, and also for being able to reveal his playful side.

The veteran actress further remembered Kapoor once teasing her Manoranjan co-star Sanjeev Kumar about his rumored romantic dates that used to be the delight of everyone at the table.

In conclusion, Aman hailed Manoranjan as ‘a mad caper’ and recommended fans to enjoy the Dulhan Maike Chali song. It was penned by Anand Bakshi, sung by the three Mangeshkar sisters, and composed by R.D. Burman.

On the professional front, Aman was last seen in Netflix’s rom-com, The Royals, led by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

