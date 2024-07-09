Mirzapur 3: Will 'Guddu Bhaiya' Ali Fazal, 'Kaleen Bhaiya' Pankaj Tripathi return with season 4? Find out

Mirzapur Season 3 premiered on July 5, 2024, on Amazon Prime Video, bringing back the intensity of Ali Fazal's Guddu Bhaiya and Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya. While the show opened to rave reviews for maintaining the pace of previous seasons, once again the makers left viewers on a cliffhanger, heightening anticipation for a fourth season. As we await official confirmation from the makers, reports suggest an update on the return of Mirzapur 4.

Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi's Mirzapur season 4 is in the works, know here

According to News 18, Sherrnavaz Sam Jijina, who plays Shabnam, revealed that season 4 is in progress and hinted that it wouldn't be long before its release. She mentioned that It will happen super soon and now everyone knows there will be a season four. The writing is ongoing, and the makers are working on it. She added that "I'm sure they'll again come up with something that has a lot of shock value".

Sherrnavaz noted that season three concluded with a cliffhanger and mentioned that the writers are dedicated to crafting a storyline that does justice to it. She remarked that the makers need to brainstorm and introduce more elements that can surprise people. She added, "It's impressive how they consistently achieve that season after season. The series' standout feature is its ability to shock. I hope viewers continue to watch and support it."

She explained that this season differs from previous ones, resembling the style of House of Cards with a strong political angle. The actress also emphasized the necessity of balancing extreme violence with a more nuanced approach, describing the season as intelligently crafted and stimulating viewers to engage mentally.

About Mirzapur Season 3

According to Pinkvilla's review, Mirzapur Season 3 delivers the drama and spice that fans expect, seamlessly continuing the story without feeling forced. The nuanced writing caters to audience expectations, and each main actor enhances the show's riveting nature. Ending on a strong note, it sets high expectations for future seasons, keeping enthusiasts eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Apart from Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi, the show boasts an ensemble cast featuring, Shweta Tripathi, Isha Talwar, Vijay Varma, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Anjum Sharma, and many more.

