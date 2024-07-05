Mirzapur Season 3 Review: Excel Entertainment's hit webshow is expectedly satisfying

Plot:

Mirzapur 3 begins from where Mirzapur 2 ends. Mirzapur 2 ended with the death of power-hungry Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) and the fatal injury of the biggest mafia in the whole of Mirzapur, Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi), in an encounter by Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi), after which Guddu became the uncrowned king of Mirzapur.

Madhuri Yadav Tripathi (Isha Talwar), the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and the widow of Munna Tripathi, takes it in her hands to clear all the mess after the encounter so that she can assure the people of a better and safer Mirzapur. She knows that the only way for that to happen is by completely eradicating the throne of Mirzapur that gives special controlling powers to the mafia families of Mirzapur.

Ramakant Pandit (Rajesh Tailang), the idealistic lawyer, turns himself in for shooting Maurya (Amit Sial) and Guddu confronts him in the police van to the station. Guddu asks his mother Vasudha Pandit (Sheeba Chaddha) to come along with his sister, with him since they are not safe alone, after the arrest of Ramakant Pandit.

Golu faces the wrath of the big shots outside Mirzapur. Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) candidly talks about her truths with Golu.

Golu later explains to Guddu, why the interference of the west of Uttar Pradesh in Mirzapur's matters is not entirely wrong. In the official gathering, Guddu and Sharad Shukla (Anjum Sharma) are decided to be the two primary contenders for the throne of Mirzapur. Shatrughan (Vijay Varma) plays the waiting game. Guddu wonders how Sharad is getting all his confidence and Golu explains that it's because of Kaleen Bhaiyya.

Will the throne of Mirzapur continue to exist or will Madhuri Yadav Tripathi put an end to all of it? If the throne remains, who will be the crowned king/queen of Mirzapur? Watch Mirzapur Season 3 to find out.

What works for Mirzapur Season 3:

Mirzapur Season 3 is well-packed with the required drama and masala that fans of Mirzapur would expect from the series. The story that continues doesn't feel forced but infact feels necessary. The writing is nuanced and it is mindful of what the majority of the audiences wish to see. Every primary actor contributes in making the show as riveting as they can. The season ends on a strong note and it leaves a lot to look forward to, for the show enthusiasts, in the seasons to follow.

What doesn't work for Mirzapur Season 3:

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have the wow-factor or something that would catch you completely off-guard. It plays pretty much on expected lines. While it's not essentially a bad thing as long as it satisfies the fans of the show, one would wish for the stakes to match the anticipation. Mirzapur Season 3 has a few subplots that don't add much to the story at large. Apart from what's mentioned, Mirzapur remains quite a satisfying show to watch.

Watch the Mirzapur Season 3 Trailer

Performances in Mirzapur Season 3:

Mirzapur Season 3 has a host of high-caliber actors who really elevate the scenes and consequenty the show with their towering screen presence. Everyone from Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi to Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Rasika Duggal, Anjum Sharma and others deliver solid performances and help Mirzapur continue to be one of India's most loved shows.

Final Verdict of Mirzapur Season 3:

Mirzapur Season 3 is expectedly enjoyable and satisfying. Yes, if the Season 3 involved higher stakes that justify the anticipation for the show, it would have been even better.

You can now watch Mirzapur Season 3, exclusively streaming on Prime Video. Go stream the show and let us know what you feel about it.

