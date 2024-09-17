Masaba Gupta recalls shutting down 5 stores in 2 months during COVID; reveals not even having Rs 12000 to pay her cook: ‘I remember crying after…’

Born to Viv Richards and Neena Gupta, celebrity fashion designer and actress Masaba Gupta is known for her titular role in the web series Masaba Masaba. Besides being an actress, Masaba is a popular designer who runs her own fashion label. The designer-actress, who is expecting her first child with her husband Satyadeep Mishra, went through a tough phase of her life during COVID-19. Masaba recently recalled shutting down five stores in two months during the pandemic and revealed that she didn't have Rs 12000 to pay her cook.

During her recent interview with Faye D'Souza on her YouTube channel, Masaba Gupta remembered how her clothing brand was on the verge of shutting down during the pandemic. The designer also spoke about the time when she was left with Rs 2 lakh in her bank account.

Recalling how her brand was "wrapping up", the designer shared, "I remember during that time from 2 pm to 5 pm in the afternoon, I would be on calls, hearing the brand will shut down on July 10...We were on calls with malls, every store, landlords, requesting them to reduce the rent. Some people were very kind. We were so bad that we took our security deposits back from some people."

Masaba then recalled how her investors advised her to close the brand amid the nationwide lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic. The designer revealed that she cried after every call with them. While her business head was confident and positive about her brand, the designer had to shut down five stores in two months. Some were franchises, and others were company-owned.

Advertisement

The mom-to-be continued that she was left with Rs 2 lakh in her bank account and asked her employees to manufacture face masks to cut the losses. Calling the COVID-19 pandemic the "worst time" of her life, Masaba Gupta elaborated by saying that she didn't have Rs 12,000 to pay her cook. Her life completely turned around, she added.

Masaba Gupta's biographical drama, Masaba Masaba, premiered in 2020. The second season of the series was released in 2022.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Masaba Gupta shares she won't pressure Neena Gupta after baby's arrival: 'She has her own life'