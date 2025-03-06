Mrs. actor Nishant Dahiya reveals getting ‘extreme reactions’ from men for his role of Diwakar Kumar: ‘Go and eat rat poison’

Sanya Malhotra-led family-drama, Mrs. has become the talk of the town ever since it was released on a popular streaming platform. In the film, Nishant Dahiya plays the role of a toxic husband who is unable to stand up for his wife against the patriarch in the family. Owing to his negative character, he was abused by many on social media, especially by men.

In an exclusive chat with Hindustan Times, actor Nishant Dahiya opened up about receiving negative comments from men who were irked by his portrayal of Diwakar Kumar in the movie. While talking about the kind of response he got for his character in Mrs., the actor recalled receiving love and hate in equal measure.

Speaking of the “most extreme reactions” he received from men, Dahiya divulged that some have texted him saying “You dumb***k actor, go and eat rat poison! Die somewhere, you mother****er!” Expressing his shock on receiving such comments from males, the Akeli actor said that if they came from women, he would have understood the reason behind it.

Sharing his understanding of why he is getting so much hate from males, the actor said that they probably didn’t like something about Diwakar which touched a nerve in them. The ‘83 actor further added that on the contrary, he received lovely messages from women who told him that they hate his character Diwakar. However, they really appreciate his work.

Having said that, his inbox was also filled with text from people who said that he is not worthy of being an actor because he accepted this bad part. Some thought he doesn’t have the sense of choosing good parts.

Coming to the movie, Mrs. is directed by Arati Kadav and is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen. It shows Sanya Malhotra playing the role of a talented dancer who is forced to forget her dreams to cater to the rules defined in her new patriarchal family. Apart from Sany and Nishant, the film also stars Kanwaljit Singh, Aparna Ghoshal, Nitya Moyal, Varun Badola and many others.

