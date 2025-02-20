Mrs. EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra's on-screen FIL Kanwaljit Singh reveals he apologized to her after watching the film; ‘Bahot bura kiya…’

Sanya Malhotra’s recent film Mrs. has been creating a buzz since its release on ZEE5. Veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh, who plays Richa’s father-in-law in the film, shared his emotional reaction after watching the final cut. Kanwaljit admitted that he was deeply disturbed by the way his character treated Richa in the movie and immediately apologized to her after watching it.

In an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, Kanwaljit Singh revealed that his character, like many others in the film, represents the unfair dominance that many women experience at home. After watching the film, Kanwaljit said he was so upset with his character’s behavior that he immediately went to Sanya and apologized. “Mujhe apne upar bada gussa aaya, aur maine pata nahi kyun, spontaneously Sanya se bola, ‘I am sorry,’” Kanwaljit recalled.

He further explained that Sanya Malhotra was taken aback and asked him why he was apologizing. Kanwaljit replied, “Nahi yaar, bahot bura kiya tere saath.” He admitted that he had forgotten how difficult and unfair his character's actions were, and watching Sanya’s portrayal of Richa’s pain made him feel deeply sad.

Watch the full interview here

Mrs. has been a huge success since its release, breaking records on ZEE5 and becoming one of the most appreciated films in the digital sphere. Directed by Arati Kadav, the film has been praised for its raw narrative and emotional depth. Alongside Sanya Malhotra, actor Nishant Dahiya also plays an important role in the film. The movie has sparked impactful conversations, particularly among women, about the hidden struggles they face in typical family setups.

Advertisement

Mrs., a Hindi adaptation of the popular Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen, portrays the struggles of Richa, an aspiring dancer who finds herself stuck in a never-ending routine of housework after marriage. Sanya plays the role of Richa, and her powerful performance has left a lasting impact on viewers.

The success of Mrs. has also brought more attention to Sanya Malhotra’s past work, with her films Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar rising to the top of Netflix India’s rankings. Director Arati Kadav expressed her gratitude for the film's growing popularity, which is also helping to highlight Sanya's impressive acting talent.