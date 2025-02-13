Mrs.: 5 things to know about Nishant Dahiya aka Diwakar who plays Sanya Malhotra’s toxic husband in hard-hitting drama

Sanya Malhotra's Mrs. has been receiving widespread appreciation for its compelling storyline. If you haven’t watched it yet, we highly recommend enjoying it with your family on Zee5. The film showcases Sanya in a powerful role, earning her much praise for her performance. However, she’s not the only one being lauded— Nishant Dahiya, who portrays Sanya’s patriarchal husband, Diwakar Kumar, has also garnered significant acclaim for his portrayal.

5 things to know about Nishant Dahiya aka Diwakar from Mrs.

Nishant Dahiya portrayed Diwakar Kumar, husband of Sanya Malhotra's character in Mrs.. The 34-year-old actor took on the role of a patriarchal and emotionally abusive husband, delivering such a compelling performance that audiences were left admiring his acting skills while also despising his character.

Nishant’s character, Diwakar, has sparked strong reactions from audiences, earning him a spot among Indian cinema’s most toxic male characters—a list that includes Ranbir Kapoor for his role in Animal and Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh.

1. Nishant Dahiya played Kamal in Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath

However, this isn't the first time Nishant portrayed a toxic male character. Remember the guy who forcefully married Sara Ali Khan’s character in Kedarnath? Yes, that was Nishant Dahiya as Kamal in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer— a character audiences loved to hate.

2. Nishant initially turned down Mrs.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Nishant Dahiya revealed that he initially turned down Mrs. due to the character’s abusive and toxic nature.

As many know, Mrs. is the official remake of the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. Nishant admitted that he had watched the original film and despised the husband’s character. So, when the role was offered to him, he was hesitant to accept it, fearing that audiences would hate him for playing such a character.

3. Nishant comes from Army Background

According to his IMDb profile, Nishant Dahiya was born in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. His father served in the Indian Army, while his mother was a homemaker.

4. Nishant holds B.tech degree in Computer Science

He earned a B.Tech degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Kurukshetra. After completing his studies, he participated in Grasim Mr. India 2006, where he secured the first runner-up position. Following this achievement, he relocated to Mumbai and began working on various modeling assignments.

5. Yash Raj Films first discovered Nishant Dahiya

Yash Raj Films discovered Nishant Dahiya at an event and signed him for their 2011 film, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Over the years, he has appeared in several films, including Titoo MBA, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Kedarnath, Raat Akeli Hai, 83, and Akelli.