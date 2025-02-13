Mrs. EXCLUSIVE: Sanya Malhotra reveals seeing some aspects of Richa in her mother, other females around; calls story 'important and urgent'

Sanya Malhotra is currently enjoying the admiration that's coming her way for her family drama film, Mrs. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Sanya revealed she has seen some aspects of her character, Richa, in her mother, maasis, buas, friends, and other females around her. Read on!

In her extensive career, Sanya Malhotra managed to win the hearts of a major chunk of the audience with her commendable performance. Be it her debut movie, Dangal, or the blockbuster hit film Jawan, she made viewers fall in love with her characters despite sharing the screen with some B-town biggies. Her 2024 movie Mrs. recently released on OTT and is being showered with positive reviews.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the young actress spoke about her character, Richa Sharma. When asked if she has seen women go through what her character went through in the Arati Kadav movie, she responded positively. Sanya stated that most of us have lived or witnessed the female character of Mrs. around us. Hence, she thinks the story is very important and urgent and that is the reason she got attracted to it.

Calling it 'relevant and important,' the Kathal actress stated, "Definitely, I have seen some aspects of Richa in my mother, in my maasis, buas, maami, my friends. So, it's not about one woman but women we have seen and come close and personal." In the chat, she told us that we must have seen women like Richa around or experienced what she does in the movie because society makes them like that.

After premiering at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and the New York Indian Film Festival last year, Mrs. released on ZEE5 on February 7, 2025. Soon after, social media was buzzing with positive reviews of the storyline and Sanya’s performance. Hence, she took a moment to acknowledge the admiration coming her way.

Taking to her social media, the actress penned an emotional note expressing how overwhelmed she is by seeing all the love and appreciation her film is receiving. However, she also noted that seeing so many people deeply relating to this story is heartbreaking yet heartwarming at the same time. However, the response has given her even more confidence to be a part of such stories boldly and wholeheartedly.