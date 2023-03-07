Mrs. Universe Joy 2022 Amrita Tripathi on Women's Self-Discovery with Empress on International Women's Day

Mrs. Universe Joy 2022 Amrita Tripathi, also known as Bhopal Ki Bahu, is a woman with a purpose. She has not only achieved great heights but also wants to inspire other women to pursue their dreams. On the occasion of International Women's Day, she shares her story of passion and dedication, along with her new purpose led entrepreneurial venture ‘Empress’.

Amrita had a simple upbringing but always had big dreams. She always knew that she was meant for something bigger, something that would make a difference in the lives of other women. Her journey of representing India at a Global level and winning the title of Mrs. Universe Joy 2022 in Seoul, South Korea has been a landmark moment in her life. It was not an easy journey of battling self doubts, societal pressures, as she faced several challenges along the way. However, she persevered and overcame them, which made her even more determined to help other women achieve their dreams. This is where Empress comes in.

Empress, the brainchild of Amrita, is a refined platform that empowers women to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation. This exclusive platform is designed to provide women with comprehensive training, coaching, and mentorship for pageantry contests and beyond. Empress offers an array of professional services, including ramp walk training, Q&A round preparation, model pose training, portfolio shoots, physical transformation and fitness, recreation of personality, aesthetics and fashion sense, mental, emotional, and spiritual health, social awareness, fun activities, and grooming sessions. The platform creates a supportive and inclusive environment for women to connect and share their experiences, fostering personal and professional growth. Amrita envisions Empress as a haven where women can receive complete and holistic transformation in a structured format, all under one roof, and at an affordable cost.

Amrita's purpose in life is to inspire other women to pursue their dreams and empower them to achieve their goals. She believes that every woman has the potential to be great, and all they need is a little push in the right direction. Through Empress, she hopes to provide that push and help women realize their true potential.

On this International Women's Day, let us celebrate the achievements of women like Amrita Tripathi, who are making a difference in the lives of other women. Let us pledge to support and uplift each other, and to pursue our dreams with passion and dedication. With the right mindset and the right support, we can achieve anything we set our minds to.